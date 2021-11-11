Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 11:38:34 am
345.15 GBX   +0.41%
01:21pPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
01:21pBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
11:27aSuccessful sale of Aker BP shares
PU
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/11/2021 | 01:21pm EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 2021-11-11 / 19:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                              Bernard Looney 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                   Chief executive officer / Director 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                              BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                                               213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              instrument 
                                                                GB0007980591 
              Identification code 
b)            Nature of the transaction                         Shares acquired through participation in the BP 
                                                                ShareMatch UK Plan 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                            Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                                                                GBP3.4445                 90 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Volume                                          90 
              - Price                                           GBP3.4445 
              - Total                                           GBP310.01 
e)            Date of the transaction                           10 November 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                          Outside a trading venue 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                           Julia Emanuele 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief 
                                                             financial officer 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                           BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                                            213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              of instrument 
                                                             GB0007980591 
              Identification code 
b)            Nature of the transaction                      Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch 
                                                             UK Plan 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                         Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                                                             GBP3.4445               110 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Volume                                       110 
              - Price                                        GBP3.4445 
              - Total                                        GBP378.90 
e)            Date of the transaction                        10 November 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                       Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1248510 2021-11-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248510&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2021 13:20 ET (18:20 GMT)

