PRESS RELEASE: BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM

BP P.L.C. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
BP p.l.c. ('the Company') announces that the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
has been published today.
The Notice of Meeting for the 2021 AGM is available at bp.com/notice. Copies of the Notice, the proxy card and the
notification of availability have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for
inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of the documents referred to above may also be obtained from:
The Company Secretary's Office
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
The AGM is scheduled to take place at the Company's registered office, 1 St. James's Square, London, SW1Y 4PD, UK and
electronically, starting at 11:00am BST on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.
Please refer to the important information contained in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM
this year.
At present the measures put in place by the UK government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that the Company
cannot hold the meeting in the usual way in person. In these exceptional circumstances, the Company is therefore
planning to hold the AGM this year as a combined physical and electronic meeting (that is a "hybrid meeting" as defined
in article 42.1(ii) of the Company's articles of association). Due to the current restrictions, shareholders, proxies
and others will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM but can attend using the electronic
meeting platform.
The Company continues to monitor developments in UK government guidance relating to the COVID-19 situation. If
circumstances change materially before the date of the meeting, the Company may adapt proposed AGM arrangements. Any
changes to AGM arrangements will be notified as early as possible before the date of the meeting via bp.com/agm and a
regulatory announcement.
The total of the votes cast by shareholders for or against or withheld on each resolution to be put to the meeting will
be published on bp.com on or shortly before Thursday 13 May 2021.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
