PRESS RELEASE: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

BP PLC

(BP.)
02/26 11:30:00 am
288.725 GBX   -5.20%
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DJ
10:31aWinners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
RE
08:09aBP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

02/26/2021 | 12:32pm EST
BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights 
2021-02-26 / 18:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BP p.l.c. 
Total voting rights and share capital 
As at 26 February 2021, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,347,220,126 ordinary shares 
approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and 
conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact 
(excluding treasury shares) par value USUSD0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value 
GBP1 per share with two votes for every GBP5 in nominal capital held. 
GBP1 per share with two votes for every GBP5 in nominal capital held. 
The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,102,562,226. These 
treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder 
meetings. 
The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,352,302,626. This information may be used by shareholders for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6. 
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1171734 2021-02-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

