PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

BP P.L.C. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT - DTR 6.3.5 DISCLOSURE BP p.l.c. ('the Company') The Company announces that the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been published. This follows the release on 2 February 2021 of the Company's unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results announcement (the 'Preliminary Announcement'). The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) require that an announcement of the publication of an Annual Report should include the disclosure of such information from the Annual Report as is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a Half-yearly Report in compliance with the DTR 6.3.5(2) disclosure requirement. Accordingly the following disclosures are made in the Appendices below. References to page numbers and notes to the accounts made in the following Appendices, refer to page numbers and notes to the accounts in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. This announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute for reading, the full bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The extracts from bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 included in this announcement contain certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside of the control of bp. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements and other factors discussed elsewhere in bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. APPENDIX A - AUDIT REPORTS Audited financial statements for 2020 are contained in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is set out in full on pages 130-149 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is unqualified and does not contain any statements under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. APPENDIX B - DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The following statement is extracted in full and is unedited text from page 127 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. This statement relates solely to the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 and is not connected to the extracted information set out in this announcement or the Preliminary Announcement. Statement of directors' responsibilities The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: * The consolidated financial statements, prepared on the basis of IFRS as issued by the IASB, IFRS adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the EU and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the group. * The parent company financial statements, prepared in accordance with United Kingdom generally accepted accounting practice, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, performance and cash flows of the Company. * The management report, which is incorporated in the strategic report and directors' report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face. Helge Lund Chairman 22 March 2021 APPENDIX C - RISKS AND UNCERTAINITIES The principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are set out on pages 67-70 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020: Risk factors The risks discussed below, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse effect on the implementation of our strategy, our business, financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, prospects, shareholder value and returns and reputation. Strategic and commercial risks Prices and markets - our financial performance is impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products, technological change, exchange rate fluctuations, and the general macroeconomic outlook. Oil, gas and product prices are subject to international supply and demand and margins can be volatile. Political developments, increased supply from new oil and gas or alternative low carbon energy sources, technological change, global economic conditions, public health situations (including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future epidemic or pandemic) and the influence of OPEC can impact supply and demand and prices for our products. Decreases in oil, gas or product prices could have an adverse effect on revenue, margins, profitability and cash flows. If significant or for a prolonged period, we may have to write down assets and re-assess the viability of certain projects, which may impact future cash flows, profit, capital expenditure, the ability to work within our financial frame and maintain our long-term investment programme. Conversely, an increase in oil, gas and product prices may not improve margin performance as there could be increased fiscal take, cost inflation and more onerous terms for access to resources. The profitability of our refining activities can be volatile, with periodic over-supply or supply tightness in regional markets and fluctuations in demand. Exchange rate fluctuations can create currency exposures and impact underlying costs and revenues. Crude oil prices are generally set in US dollars, while products vary in currency. Many of our major project development costs are denominated in local currencies, which may be subject to fluctuations against the US dollar. Access, renewal and reserves progression - inability to access, renew and progress upstream resources in a timely manner could adversely affect our long-term replacement of reserves. Focused renewal of our reserve base in line with our strategy depends on our ability to progress upstream resources from our existing portfolio and access new resource in our core areas, generating future opportunities for oil and natural gas production. Competition for access to investment opportunities, heightened political and economic risks where we operate, unsuccessful exploration activity, technical challenges and capital commitments may adversely affect our reserve replacement. This, and our ability to progress upstream resources at a level in line with our strategic outlook for hydrocarbon production, could impact our future production and financial performance. Major project delivery - failure to invest in the best opportunities or deliver major projects successfully could adversely affect our financial performance. We face challenges in developing major projects, particularly in geographically and technically challenging areas. Poor investment choice, efficiency or delivery, or operational challenges at any major project that underpins production or production growth could adversely affect our financial performance. Geopolitical - exposure to a range of political developments and consequent changes to the operating and regulatory environment could cause business disruption. We operate and may seek new opportunities in countries, regions and cities where political, economic and social transition may take place. Political instability, changes to the regulatory environment or taxation, international trade disputes and barriers to free trade, international sanctions, expropriation or nationalization of property, civil strife, strikes, insurrections, acts of terrorism, acts of war and public health situations (including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future epidemic or pandemic) may disrupt or curtail our operations or development activities. These may in turn cause production to decline, limit our ability to pursue new opportunities, affect the recoverability of our assets or cause us to incur additional costs, particularly due to the long-term nature of many of our projects and significant capital expenditure required. Events in or relating to Russia, including trade restrictions and other sanctions, could adversely impact our income and investment in or relating to Russia. Our ability to pursue business objectives and to recognize production and reserves relating to these investments could also be adversely impacted.

