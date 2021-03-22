PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Annual Report
bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
2021-03-22 / 18:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BP P.L.C. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT - DTR 6.3.5 DISCLOSURE
BP p.l.c. ('the Company')
The Company announces that the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been published. This document is publicly
available via a direct link at www.bp.com/annualreport. This follows the release on 2 February 2021 of the Company's
unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results announcement (the 'Preliminary Announcement').
In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, on 22 March 2021 the Company submitted a copy of the bp Annual Report
and Form 20-F 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism.
This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies of
this document may also be obtained from:
The Company Secretary's Office
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) require that an announcement of the publication of an Annual
Report should include the disclosure of such information from the Annual Report as is of a type that would be required
to be disseminated in a Half-yearly Report in compliance with the DTR 6.3.5(2) disclosure requirement. Accordingly the
following disclosures are made in the Appendices below. References to page numbers and notes to the accounts made in
the following Appendices, refer to page numbers and notes to the accounts in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020.
This announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute for reading, the full bp Annual Report
and Form 20-F 2020.
The extracts from bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 included in this announcement contain certain forecasts,
projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances -
with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and
objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use
of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends',
'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements
involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the
future and are outside of the control of bp. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such
statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the specific factors identified in the discussions
accompanying such forward-looking statements and other factors discussed elsewhere in bp Annual Report and Form 20-F
2020.
APPENDIX A - AUDIT REPORTS
Audited financial statements for 2020 are contained in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent
Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is set out in full on pages 130-149 of the bp Annual Report
and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is unqualified and does
not contain any statements under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
APPENDIX B - DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The following statement is extracted in full and is unedited text from page 127 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F
2020. This statement relates solely to the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 and is not connected to the extracted
information set out in this announcement or the Preliminary Announcement.
Statement of directors' responsibilities
The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
* The consolidated financial statements, prepared on the basis of IFRS as issued by the IASB, IFRS adopted pursuant to
Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the EU and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 as
applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets,
liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the group.
* The parent company financial statements, prepared in accordance with United Kingdom generally accepted accounting
practice, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, performance and cash flows of the
Company.
* The management report, which is incorporated in the strategic report and directors' report, includes a fair review of
the development and performance of the business and the position of the group, together with a description of the
principal risks and uncertainties that they face.
Helge Lund
Chairman
22 March 2021
APPENDIX C - RISKS AND UNCERTAINITIES
The principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are set out on pages 67-70 of the bp Annual Report and
Form 20-F 2020. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020:
Risk factors
The risks discussed below, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse effect on the implementation of
our strategy, our business, financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, prospects, shareholder
value and returns and reputation.
Strategic and commercial risks
Prices and markets - our financial performance is impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products,
technological change, exchange rate fluctuations, and the general macroeconomic outlook.
Oil, gas and product prices are subject to international supply and demand and margins can be volatile. Political
developments, increased supply from new oil and gas or alternative low carbon energy sources, technological change,
global economic conditions, public health situations (including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any
future epidemic or pandemic) and the influence of OPEC can impact supply and demand and prices for our products.
Decreases in oil, gas or product prices could have an adverse effect on revenue, margins, profitability and cash flows.
If significant or for a prolonged period, we may have to write down assets and re-assess the viability of certain
projects, which may impact future cash flows, profit, capital expenditure, the ability to work within our financial
frame and maintain our long-term investment programme. Conversely, an increase in oil, gas and product prices may not
improve margin performance as there could be increased fiscal take, cost inflation and more onerous terms for access to
resources. The profitability of our refining activities can be volatile, with periodic over-supply or supply tightness
in regional markets and fluctuations in demand.
Exchange rate fluctuations can create currency exposures and impact underlying costs and revenues. Crude oil prices are
generally set in US dollars, while products vary in currency. Many of our major project development costs are
denominated in local currencies, which may be subject to fluctuations against the US dollar.
Access, renewal and reserves progression - inability to access, renew and progress upstream resources in a timely
manner could adversely affect our long-term replacement of reserves.
Focused renewal of our reserve base in line with our strategy depends on our ability to progress upstream resources
from our existing portfolio and access new resource in our core areas, generating future opportunities for oil and
natural gas production. Competition for access to investment opportunities, heightened political and economic risks
where we operate, unsuccessful exploration activity, technical challenges and capital commitments may adversely affect
our reserve replacement. This, and our ability to progress upstream resources at a level in line with our strategic
outlook for hydrocarbon production, could impact our future production and financial performance.
Major project delivery - failure to invest in the best opportunities or deliver major projects successfully could
adversely affect our financial performance.
We face challenges in developing major projects, particularly in geographically and technically challenging areas. Poor
investment choice, efficiency or delivery, or operational challenges at any major project that underpins production or
production growth could adversely affect our financial performance.
Geopolitical - exposure to a range of political developments and consequent changes to the operating and regulatory
environment could cause business disruption.
We operate and may seek new opportunities in countries, regions and cities where political, economic and social
transition may take place. Political instability, changes to the regulatory environment or taxation, international
trade disputes and barriers to free trade, international sanctions, expropriation or nationalization of property, civil
strife, strikes, insurrections, acts of terrorism, acts of war and public health situations (including the continued
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future epidemic or pandemic) may disrupt or curtail our operations or
development activities. These may in turn cause production to decline, limit our ability to pursue new opportunities,
affect the recoverability of our assets or cause us to incur additional costs, particularly due to the long-term nature
of many of our projects and significant capital expenditure required. Events in or relating to Russia, including trade
restrictions and other sanctions, could adversely impact our income and investment in or relating to Russia. Our
ability to pursue business objectives and to recognize production and reserves relating to these investments could also
be adversely impacted.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)