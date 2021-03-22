Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:30:00 pm
307.65 GBX   +0.31%
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

03/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Annual Report 
bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 
2021-03-22 / 18:25 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BP P.L.C. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT - DTR 6.3.5 DISCLOSURE 
 
BP p.l.c. ('the Company') 
 
The Company announces that the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 has been published. This document is publicly 
available via a direct link at www.bp.com/annualreport. This follows the release on 2 February 2021 of the Company's 
unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results announcement (the 'Preliminary Announcement'). 
 
In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, on 22 March 2021 the Company submitted a copy of the bp Annual Report 
and Form 20-F 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. 
 
This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
The bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies of 
this document may also be obtained from: 
 
The Company Secretary's Office 
BP p.l.c. 
1 St James's Square 
London 
SW1Y 4PD 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000 
 
 
The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) require that an announcement of the publication of an Annual 
Report should include the disclosure of such information from the Annual Report as is of a type that would be required 
to be disseminated in a Half-yearly Report in compliance with the DTR 6.3.5(2) disclosure requirement. Accordingly the 
following disclosures are made in the Appendices below. References to page numbers and notes to the accounts made in 
the following Appendices, refer to page numbers and notes to the accounts in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. 
This announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute for reading, the full bp Annual Report 
and Form 20-F 2020. 
The extracts from bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 included in this announcement contain certain forecasts, 
projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - 
with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and 
objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use 
of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 
'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements 
involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the 
future and are outside of the control of bp. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such 
statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the specific factors identified in the discussions 
accompanying such forward-looking statements and other factors discussed elsewhere in bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 
2020. 
APPENDIX A - AUDIT REPORTS 
 
Audited financial statements for 2020 are contained in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent 
Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is set out in full on pages 130-149 of the bp Annual Report 
and Form 20-F 2020. The Independent Auditor's Report on the consolidated financial statements is unqualified and does 
not contain any statements under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. 
 
APPENDIX B - DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 
The following statement is extracted in full and is unedited text from page 127 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 
2020. This statement relates solely to the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 and is not connected to the extracted 
information set out in this announcement or the Preliminary Announcement. 
 
Statement of directors' responsibilities 
The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: 
* The consolidated financial statements, prepared on the basis of IFRS as issued by the IASB, IFRS adopted pursuant to 
Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the EU and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 as 
applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, 
liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the group. 
* The parent company financial statements, prepared in accordance with United Kingdom generally accepted accounting 
practice, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, performance and cash flows of the 
Company. 
* The management report, which is incorporated in the strategic report and directors' report, includes a fair review of 
the development and performance of the business and the position of the group, together with a description of the 
principal risks and uncertainties that they face. 
 
Helge Lund 
Chairman 
22 March 2021 
APPENDIX C - RISKS AND UNCERTAINITIES 
The principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are set out on pages 67-70 of the bp Annual Report and 
Form 20-F 2020. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020: 
Risk factors 
The risks discussed below, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse effect on the implementation of 
our strategy, our business, financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, prospects, shareholder 
value and returns and reputation. 
Strategic and commercial risks 
Prices and markets - our financial performance is impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products, 
technological change, exchange rate fluctuations, and the general macroeconomic outlook. 
Oil, gas and product prices are subject to international supply and demand and margins can be volatile. Political 
developments, increased supply from new oil and gas or alternative low carbon energy sources, technological change, 
global economic conditions, public health situations (including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any 
future epidemic or pandemic) and the influence of OPEC can impact supply and demand and prices for our products. 
Decreases in oil, gas or product prices could have an adverse effect on revenue, margins, profitability and cash flows. 
If significant or for a prolonged period, we may have to write down assets and re-assess the viability of certain 
projects, which may impact future cash flows, profit, capital expenditure, the ability to work within our financial 
frame and maintain our long-term investment programme. Conversely, an increase in oil, gas and product prices may not 
improve margin performance as there could be increased fiscal take, cost inflation and more onerous terms for access to 
resources. The profitability of our refining activities can be volatile, with periodic over-supply or supply tightness 
in regional markets and fluctuations in demand. 
Exchange rate fluctuations can create currency exposures and impact underlying costs and revenues. Crude oil prices are 
generally set in US dollars, while products vary in currency. Many of our major project development costs are 
denominated in local currencies, which may be subject to fluctuations against the US dollar. 
Access, renewal and reserves progression - inability to access, renew and progress upstream resources in a timely 
manner could adversely affect our long-term replacement of reserves. 
Focused renewal of our reserve base in line with our strategy depends on our ability to progress upstream resources 
from our existing portfolio and access new resource in our core areas, generating future opportunities for oil and 
natural gas production. Competition for access to investment opportunities, heightened political and economic risks 
where we operate, unsuccessful exploration activity, technical challenges and capital commitments may adversely affect 
our reserve replacement. This, and our ability to progress upstream resources at a level in line with our strategic 
outlook for hydrocarbon production, could impact our future production and financial performance. 
Major project delivery - failure to invest in the best opportunities or deliver major projects successfully could 
adversely affect our financial performance. 
We face challenges in developing major projects, particularly in geographically and technically challenging areas. Poor 
investment choice, efficiency or delivery, or operational challenges at any major project that underpins production or 
production growth could adversely affect our financial performance. 
Geopolitical - exposure to a range of political developments and consequent changes to the operating and regulatory 
environment could cause business disruption. 
We operate and may seek new opportunities in countries, regions and cities where political, economic and social 
transition may take place. Political instability, changes to the regulatory environment or taxation, international 
trade disputes and barriers to free trade, international sanctions, expropriation or nationalization of property, civil 
strife, strikes, insurrections, acts of terrorism, acts of war and public health situations (including the continued 
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future epidemic or pandemic) may disrupt or curtail our operations or 
development activities. These may in turn cause production to decline, limit our ability to pursue new opportunities, 
affect the recoverability of our assets or cause us to incur additional costs, particularly due to the long-term nature 
of many of our projects and significant capital expenditure required. Events in or relating to Russia, including trade 
restrictions and other sanctions, could adversely impact our income and investment in or relating to Russia. Our 
ability to pursue business objectives and to recognize production and reserves relating to these investments could also 
be adversely impacted.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.18% 307.25 Delayed Quote.20.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 64.44 Delayed Quote.21.62%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 0.57% 443.2 Delayed Quote.3.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.66% 74.817 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WTI 0.95% 61.441 Delayed Quote.23.99%
All news about BP PLC
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -7-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -5-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -4-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,91x
Yield 2020 6,43%
Capitalization 85 973 M 86 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,83 $
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC20.37%88 746
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.05%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.87%184 557
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%82 450
NESTE OYJ-17.17%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ