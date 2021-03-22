Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:30:00 pm
307.65 GBX   +0.31%
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6-

03/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adjusting for inventory holding impacts, non-operating items and fair value accounting effects, the underlying ETR in 2020 was lower than in 2019, mainly reflecting the exploration write-offs with a limited deferred tax benefit and the reassessment of deferred tax asset recognition. The underlying ETR for 2021 is expected to be higher than 40% but is sensitive to the impact that volatility in the current environment may have on the geographical mix of the group's profits and losses. Underlying ETR is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 348. 

                                                                                    USD million 
Non-operating items                                                  2020      2019      2018 
Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets                      2,874         193       456 
Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets   (14,369)     (8,075)     (860) 
Environmental and other provisions                                (212)       (341)     (758) 
Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs            (1,296)           2     (726) 
Fair value gain (loss) on embedded derivatives                        -         -          17 
Gulf of Mexico oil spill response                                 (255)     (319)     (714) 
Other                                                           (2,554)      (78)     (372) 
Total before interest and taxation                             (15,812)   (8,618)   (2,957) 
Finance costs                                                     (625)     (511)     (479) 
                                                               (16,437)   (9,129)   (3,436) 
Taxation credit (charge) on non-operating items                   4,345     1,943       510 
Taxation - impact of US tax reform                                    -         -       121 
Taxation - impact of foreign exchange                              (99)         -         - 
Total after taxation                                           (12,191)   (7,186)   (2,805) 
                                                                         % 
Effective tax rate                                          2020 2019 2018 
Effective tax rate (ETR) on profit or loss for the year     17   49   43 
Underlying ETR                                            (14)   36   38

Reporting The group's organizational structure reflects the various activities in which bp is engaged. At 31 December 2020, bp reported Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft and Other businesses and corporate.

Upstream's activities included oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production; midstream transportation, storage and processing; and the marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), together with power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). For further details of Upstream's activities during the year see page 308.

Downstream's activities covered convenience and mobility offers, including next-gen mobility to our customers. It also included the refining, manufacturing, marketing, transportation, and supply and trading of crude oil, petroleum, lubricants and petrochemicals products.

The Rosneft segment result includes equity-accounted earnings arising from bp's interest in Rosneft.

Other businesses and corporate comprised the biofuels and wind businesses, the group's shipping and treasury functions, and corporate activities worldwide.

In February 2020 bp announced plans for a future reorganization of the group's operating segments. The group's segmental reporting structure described above remained in place throughout 2020 and changes, as described on page 38, were effective from 1 January 2021. 

                                                                                                              USD million 
                                                                                    2020             2019          2018 
Sales and other operating revenues 
Upstream                                                                        34,197          54,501         56,399 
Downstream                                                                     162,974         250,897        270,689 
Other businesses and corporate                                                   1,716           1,788          1,678 
                                                                               198,887         307,186        328,766 
Less: sales and other operating revenues between segments                       18,521          28,789         30,010 
Total sales and other operating revenues                                       180,366         278,397        298,756 
RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 
Upstream                                                                      (21,547)           4,917         14,328 
Downstream                                                                       3,418           6,502          6,940 
Rosneft                                                                          (149)           2,316          2,221 
Other businesses and corporate                                                   (683)         (2,771)        (3,521) 
Consolidation adjustment - UPII                                                     89              75            211 
                                                                              (18,872)          11,039         20,179 
Net (favourable) adverse impact of non-operating items and fair value 
accounting effects 
Upstream                                                                        16,506           6,241            222 
Downstream                                                                       (330)            (83)            621 
Rosneft                                                                              205           103             95 
Other businesses and corporate                                                   (357)           1,491          1,963 
                                                                                16,024           7,752          2,901 
Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax 
Upstream                                                                       (5,041)          11,158         14,550 
Downstream                                                                       3,088           6,419          7,561 
Rosneft                                                                             56           2,419          2,316 
Other businesses and corporate                                                 (1,040)         (1,280)        (1,558) 
Consolidation adjustment - UPII                                                     89              75            211 
                                                                               (2,848)          18,791         23,080 
 
bp average realizations^a                                                                                  USD per barrel 
Crude oil^b                                                                      38.46           61.56          67.81 
Natural gas liquids                                                              12.91           18.23          29.42 
Liquids                                                                          36.16           57.73          64.98 
                                                                                              USD per thousand cubic feet 
Natural gas                                                                       2.75               3.39          3.92 
US natural gas                                                                    1.30               1.93          2.43 
                                                                                         USD per barrel of oil equivalent 
Total hydrocarbons                                                               26.31              38.00         43.47 
 
Average oil marker prices^c 
Brent                                                                            41.84           64.21          71.31 
West Texas Intermediate                                                          39.25           57.03          65.20 
 
Average natural gas marker prices                                                         USD per million British thermal 
                                                                                                                  units 
Average Henry Hub gas price^d                                                     2.08            2.63           3.09 
 
                                                                                                              pence per 
                                                                                                                  therm 
Average UK National Balancing Point gas price                                    24.93           34.70          60.38 
 
                                                                                                                  USD/bbl 
bp average refining marker margin (RMM)                                            6.7            13.2           13.1

a Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries« only, which excludes equity-accounted entities.

b Includes condensate.

c All traded days average.

d Henry Hub First of Month Index.

Upstream Sales and other operating revenues for 2020 were lower due to lower liquids and gas realizations, lower gas marketing and trading revenues and were further impacted by lower sales volumes.

RC loss before interest and tax for the segment included a net non-operating charge of USD15,768 million. This primarily relates to impairments associated with revisions to the long-term price assumptions. See Financial statements - Note 5 for further information. Fair value accounting effects had an adverse impact of USD738 million relative to management's view of performance.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.18% 307.25 Delayed Quote.20.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.78% 64.46 Delayed Quote.21.62%
WTI 0.95% 61.44 Delayed Quote.23.99%
All news about BP PLC
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -7-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -5-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -4-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,91x
Yield 2020 6,43%
Capitalization 85 973 M 86 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,83 $
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC20.37%88 746
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.05%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.87%184 557
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%82 450
NESTE OYJ-17.17%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ