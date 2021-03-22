PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6

Adjusting for inventory holding impacts, non-operating items and fair value accounting effects, the underlying ETR in 2020 was lower than in 2019, mainly reflecting the exploration write-offs with a limited deferred tax benefit and the reassessment of deferred tax asset recognition. The underlying ETR for 2021 is expected to be higher than 40% but is sensitive to the impact that volatility in the current environment may have on the geographical mix of the group's profits and losses. Underlying ETR is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 348.

USD million Non-operating items 2020 2019 2018 Gains on sale of businesses and fixed assets 2,874 193 456 Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets (14,369) (8,075) (860) Environmental and other provisions (212) (341) (758) Restructuring, integration and rationalization costs (1,296) 2 (726) Fair value gain (loss) on embedded derivatives - - 17 Gulf of Mexico oil spill response (255) (319) (714) Other (2,554) (78) (372) Total before interest and taxation (15,812) (8,618) (2,957) Finance costs (625) (511) (479) (16,437) (9,129) (3,436) Taxation credit (charge) on non-operating items 4,345 1,943 510 Taxation - impact of US tax reform - - 121 Taxation - impact of foreign exchange (99) - - Total after taxation (12,191) (7,186) (2,805) % Effective tax rate 2020 2019 2018 Effective tax rate (ETR) on profit or loss for the year 17 49 43 Underlying ETR (14) 36 38

Reporting The group's organizational structure reflects the various activities in which bp is engaged. At 31 December 2020, bp reported Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft and Other businesses and corporate.

Upstream's activities included oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production; midstream transportation, storage and processing; and the marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), together with power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). For further details of Upstream's activities during the year see page 308.

Downstream's activities covered convenience and mobility offers, including next-gen mobility to our customers. It also included the refining, manufacturing, marketing, transportation, and supply and trading of crude oil, petroleum, lubricants and petrochemicals products.

The Rosneft segment result includes equity-accounted earnings arising from bp's interest in Rosneft.

Other businesses and corporate comprised the biofuels and wind businesses, the group's shipping and treasury functions, and corporate activities worldwide.

In February 2020 bp announced plans for a future reorganization of the group's operating segments. The group's segmental reporting structure described above remained in place throughout 2020 and changes, as described on page 38, were effective from 1 January 2021.

USD million 2020 2019 2018 Sales and other operating revenues Upstream 34,197 54,501 56,399 Downstream 162,974 250,897 270,689 Other businesses and corporate 1,716 1,788 1,678 198,887 307,186 328,766 Less: sales and other operating revenues between segments 18,521 28,789 30,010 Total sales and other operating revenues 180,366 278,397 298,756 RC profit (loss) before interest and tax Upstream (21,547) 4,917 14,328 Downstream 3,418 6,502 6,940 Rosneft (149) 2,316 2,221 Other businesses and corporate (683) (2,771) (3,521) Consolidation adjustment - UPII 89 75 211 (18,872) 11,039 20,179 Net (favourable) adverse impact of non-operating items and fair value accounting effects Upstream 16,506 6,241 222 Downstream (330) (83) 621 Rosneft 205 103 95 Other businesses and corporate (357) 1,491 1,963 16,024 7,752 2,901 Underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax Upstream (5,041) 11,158 14,550 Downstream 3,088 6,419 7,561 Rosneft 56 2,419 2,316 Other businesses and corporate (1,040) (1,280) (1,558) Consolidation adjustment - UPII 89 75 211 (2,848) 18,791 23,080 bp average realizations^a USD per barrel Crude oil^b 38.46 61.56 67.81 Natural gas liquids 12.91 18.23 29.42 Liquids 36.16 57.73 64.98 USD per thousand cubic feet Natural gas 2.75 3.39 3.92 US natural gas 1.30 1.93 2.43 USD per barrel of oil equivalent Total hydrocarbons 26.31 38.00 43.47 Average oil marker prices^c Brent 41.84 64.21 71.31 West Texas Intermediate 39.25 57.03 65.20 Average natural gas marker prices USD per million British thermal units Average Henry Hub gas price^d 2.08 2.63 3.09 pence per therm Average UK National Balancing Point gas price 24.93 34.70 60.38 USD/bbl bp average refining marker margin (RMM) 6.7 13.2 13.1

a Realizations are based on sales by consolidated subsidiaries« only, which excludes equity-accounted entities.

b Includes condensate.

c All traded days average.

d Henry Hub First of Month Index.

Upstream Sales and other operating revenues for 2020 were lower due to lower liquids and gas realizations, lower gas marketing and trading revenues and were further impacted by lower sales volumes.

RC loss before interest and tax for the segment included a net non-operating charge of USD15,768 million. This primarily relates to impairments associated with revisions to the long-term price assumptions. See Financial statements - Note 5 for further information. Fair value accounting effects had an adverse impact of USD738 million relative to management's view of performance.

