PRESS RELEASE: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8

Operating cash flow Operating cash flow for the year ended 31 December 2020 was USD12.2 billion, USD13.6 billion lower than 2019. Operating cash flow in 2020 reflects USD1.8 billion of pre-tax cash outflows related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Compared with 2019, operating cash flows in 2020 reflected lower oil and gas realizations, lower refining margins and lower fuels volumes partly offset by lower tax payments and lower working capital build.

Movements in working capital adversely impacted cash flow in the year by USD0.1 billion, including an adverse impact on working capital from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill of USD1.6 billion. Other working capital effects, principally a decrease in inventory and other current and non-current assets partially offset by a decrease in other current and non-current liabilities, had a favourable effect of USD1.5 billion. bp actively manages its working capital balances to optimize and reduce volatility in cash flow.

Operating cash flow for the year ended 31 December 2019 was USD25.8 billion, USD2.9 billion higher than 2018. Operating cash flow in 2019 reflected USD2.7 billion of pre-tax cash outflows related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Compared with 2018, operating cash flows in 2019 also reflected the favourable effect of an estimated USD2.0 billion of lease payments being classified as financing cash flows from 1 January 2019 following the implementation of IFRS 16.

Movements in working capital adversely impacted cash flow in the year by USD2.9 billion, including an adverse impact on working capital from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill of USD2.6 billion.

Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in investing activities for the year ended 31 December 2020 decreased by USD9.1 billion compared with 2019.

The decrease mainly reflected lower capital expenditure, particularly due to payments of USD3.5 billion in 2019 for the acquisition of unconventional onshore US oil and gas assets from BHP, and USD3.9 billion of disposal proceeds from the petrochemicals divestment.

Total capital expenditure for 2020 was USD14.1 billion (2019 USD19.4 billion), of which organic capital expenditure was USD12.0 billion (2019 USD15.2 billion) in line with the guidance given in April. Sources of funding are fungible, but the majority of the group's funding requirements for new investment comes from cash generated by existing operations. We expect 2021 total capital expenditure, including organic capital expenditure, to be around USD13 billion.

Total divestment and other proceeds for 2020 amounted to USD6.6 billion, including USD3.9 billion of proceeds from the petrochemicals divestment and USD1.1 billion other proceeds. Other proceeds represented a loan repayment relating to the TANAP pipeline refinancing; and proceeds in relation to the sale of interests in bp's retail property portfolio in the UK and New Zealand.

Total divestment and other proceeds for 2019 amounted to USD2.8 billion, including USD0.6 billion received in relation to the sale of an interest in bp's retail property portfolio in Australia. The proceeds from the UK, New Zealand and Australia property transactions are reported within financing activities in the group cash flow statement.

bp has completed or agreed transactions for over half of its target of USD25 billion in proceeds by 2025. bp expects proceeds from divestments and other disposals of USD4-6 billion in 2021, weighted towards the second half. Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Net cash provided by financing activities for the year ended 31 December 2020 was USD4.0 billion, compared with net cash used of USD8.8 billion in 2019. This was mainly due to the issue of perpetual hybrid bonds with a USUSD equivalent value of USD11.9 billion.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in 2020 were 31.5 cents per share, 9.5 cents lower than 2019. This amounted to a total distribution to shareholders of USD6.3 billion in 2020. In 2019 the total distribution to shareholders was USD8.3 billion, of which shareholders elected to receive USD1.4 billion in shares under the scrip dividend programme. The board decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the 2020 dividends.

Debt Finance debt at the end of 2020 increased by USD4.9 billion from the end of 2019. The finance debt ratio at the end of 2020 increased to 45.9% from 40.2% at the end of 2019. Net debt at the end of 2020 decreased by USD6.5 billion from the 2019 year-end position. Gearing at the end of 2020 increased to 31.3% from 31.1%, reflecting significant impairments and exploration write-offs, offset by the hybrid bond issue in June 2020. Net debt and gearing are non-GAAP measures. See Financial statements - Notes 26 and 27 for further information on finance debt and net debt. For information on financing the group's activities, see Financial statements - Note 29 and Liquidity and capital resources on page 306.

Group reserves and production Total hydrocarbon proved reserves at 31 December 2020, on an oil equivalent basis including equity-accounted entities, decreased by 7% compared with 31 December 2019. Natural gas represented about 41% (47% for subsidiaries and 36% for equity-accounted entities) of these reserves. The change includes a net decrease from acquisitions and disposals of 1,069mmboe (decrease of 1,072mmboe within our subsidiaries and increase of 3mmboe within our equity-accounted entities). Acquisition and divestment activity occurred in our equity-accounted entities in Russia, and divestment activity in our subsidiaries in the US including Alaska.

Total hydrocarbon production for the group was 8% lower compared with 2019. The decrease comprised an 11% decrease (6% decrease for liquids and 16% decrease for gas) for subsidiaries and a 2% decrease (4% decrease for liquids and 2% increase for gas) for equity-accounted entities.

Group reserves and production (including Rosneft segment)^a 2020 2019 2018 Estimated net proved reserves (net of royalties) Liquids (mmb) 10,661 11,478 11,456 Natural gas (bcf) 42,467 45,601 49,239 Total hydrocarbons (mmboe) 17,982 19,341 19,945 Of which: Equity-accounted entities^b 10,100 9,965 9,757 Production (net of royalties) Liquids (mmb) 2,106 2,211 2,191 Natural gas (bcf) 7,929 9,102 8,659 Total hydrocarbons (mmboe) 3,473 3,781 3,683 Of which: Subsidiaries 2,146 2,420 2,328 Equity-accounted entities^c 1,326 1,360 1,355

a Because of rounding, some totals may not agree exactly with the sum of their component parts.

b Includes BP's share of Rosneft. See Supplementary information on oil and natural gas on page 231 for further information.

c Includes BP's share of Rosneft. See Oil and gas disclosures for the group on page 312 for further information. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177357 2021-03-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)