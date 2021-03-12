PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
BP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
08:57aBP  : Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion
RE
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/12/2021 | 10:37am EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
2021-03-12 / 16:35 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BP p.l.c. 
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                              Bernard Looney 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                   Chief Executive Officer / Director 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                              BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                                               213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              instrument 
                                                                GB0007980591 
              Identification code 
b)            Nature of the transaction                         Shares acquired through participation in the BP 
                                                                ShareMatch UK Plan 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                            Price(s) 
                                                                Volume(s) 
                                                                GBP3.1525 
                                                                97 
d)            Aggregated information                            97 
              - Volume                                          GBP3.1525 
              - Price                                           GBP305.79 
              - Total 
e)            Date of the transaction                           10 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                          Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175344 2021-03-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 10:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

