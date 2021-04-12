Log in
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/12/2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
2021-04-12 / 18:35 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BP p.l.c. 
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                            Julia Emanuele 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                 Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial 
                                              officer 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                            BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                             213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial    Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              instrument, type of instrument 
                                              GB0007980591 
              Identification code 
b)            Nature of the transaction       Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan 
                                              (DRIP), in relation to her ordinary shareholding in her Share Plan 
                                              Account 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)          Price(s)                         Volume(s) 
                                              GBP3.00418                            46 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Volume                        46 
              - Price                         GBP3.00418 
              - Total                         GBP138.19 
e)            Date of the transaction         6 April 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction        Outside a trading venue 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                Julia Emanuele 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                     Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial 
                                                  officer 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                                 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial        Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              instrument, type of instrument 
                                                  GB0007980591 
              Identification code 
b)            Nature of the transaction           Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan 
                                                  (DRIP), in relation to her ShareMatch UK holding 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)              Price(s)                    Volume(s) 
                                                  GBP3.0265                         84 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Volume                            84 
              - Price                             GBP3.0265 
              - Total                             GBP254.23 
e)            Date of the transaction             6 April 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183769 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

