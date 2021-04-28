Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/28 11:39:36 am
304.5 GBX   +3.12%
01:16pBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
01:16pPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
12:28pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed
RE
PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/28/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
2021-04-28 / 19:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BP p.l.c. 
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                Tushar Morzaria 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                                     Non-Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                                      Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                BP p.l.c. 
b)            LEI                                                                 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument         Ordinary shares of USD0.25 
              Identification code                                                 GB0007980591 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                           Purchase of shares. 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                              Price(s)                Volume(s) 
                                                                                  GBP2.996938             15,696 
d)            Aggregated information 
              - Volume                                                            15,696 
              - Price                                                             GBP2.996938 
              - Total                                                             GBP47,039.94 
 
e)            Date of the transaction                                             28 April 2021 
 
f)            Place of the transaction                                            London Stock Exchange XLON This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1190203 2021-04-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

