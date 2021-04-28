PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 2021-04-28 / 19:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tushar Morzaria 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of USD0.25 Identification code GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP2.996938 15,696 d) Aggregated information - Volume 15,696 - Price GBP2.996938 - Total GBP47,039.94 e) Date of the transaction 28 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

