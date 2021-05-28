PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Quarter Results BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021 2021-05-28 / 17:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results and interim dividend announcement 2021 BP p.l.c. today announces a change to the date on which it expects to release its results for the second quarter ending 30 June 2021 from Tuesday 27 July 2021 to Tuesday 3 August 2021. The updated provisional dividend dates for the second quarter 2021 are available at www.bp.com/financialcalendar. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 28, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)