PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021

BP p.l.c. today announces a change to the date on which it expects to release its results for the second quarter ending
30 June 2021 from Tuesday 27 July 2021 to Tuesday 3 August 2021. The updated provisional dividend dates for the second
quarter 2021 are available at www.bp.com/financialcalendar.
