PRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2

Liquidity, financial capacity and financial, including credit, exposure - failure to work within our financial framework could impact our ability to operate and result in financial loss. Failure to accurately forecast or work within our financial framework could impact our ability to operate and result in financial loss. Trade and other receivables, including overdue receivables, may not be recovered, divestments may not be successfully completed and a substantial and unexpected cash call or funding request could disrupt our financial framework or overwhelm our ability to meet our obligations. An event such as a significant operational incident, legal proceedings or a geopolitical event in an area where we have significant activities, could reduce our financial liquidity and our credit ratings. Credit rating downgrades could potentially increase financing costs and limit access to financing or engagement in our trading activities on acceptable terms, which could put pressure on the group's liquidity. bp's credit rating downgrades could also trigger a requirement for the company to review its funding arrangements with the bp pension trustees and may cause other impacts on financial performance. In the event of extended constraints on our ability to obtain financing, we could be required to reduce capital expenditure or increase asset disposals in order to provide additional liquidity. See Liquidity and capital resources on page 306 and Financial statements - Note 29. Joint arrangements and contractors - varying levels of control over the standards, operations and compliance of our partners, contractors and sub-contractors could result in legal liability and reputational damage. We conduct many of our activities through joint arrangements, associates or with contractors and sub-contractors where we may have limited influence and control over the performance of such operations. Our partners and contractors are responsible for the adequacy of the resources and capabilities they bring to a project. If these are found to be lacking, there may be financial, operational or safety exposures for bp. Should an incident occur in an operation that bp participates in, our partners and contractors may be unable or unwilling to fully compensate us against costs we may incur on their behalf or on behalf of the arrangement. Where we do not have operational control of a venture, we may still be pursued by regulators or claimants in the event of an incident. Digital infrastructure and cyber security - breach or failure of our or third parties' digital infrastructure or cyber security, including loss or misuse of sensitive information could damage our operations, increase costs and damage our reputation. The energy industry is subject to fast-evolving risks from cyber threat actors, including nation states, criminals, terrorists, hacktivists and insiders. A breach or failure of our or third parties' digital infrastructure - including control systems - due to breaches of our cyber defences, or those of third parties, negligence, intentional misconduct or other reasons, could seriously disrupt our operations. This could result in the loss or misuse of data or sensitive information, injury to people, disruption to our business, harm to the environment or our assets, legal or regulatory breaches and legal liability. Furthermore, the rapid detection of attempts to gain unauthorized access to our digital infrastructure, often through the use of sophisticated and co-ordinated means, is a challenge and any delay or failure to detect could compound these potential harms. These could result in significant costs including fines, cost of remediation or reputational consequences. Climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy - developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment, related to the issue of climate change could increase costs, constrain our operations and affect our business plans and financial performance. Laws, regulations, policies, obligations, government actions, social attitudes and customer preferences relating to climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy, including the pace of change to any of these factors, and also the pace of the transition itself, could have adverse impacts on our business including on our access to and realization of competitive opportunities in any of our strategic focus areas, a decline in demand for, or constraints on our ability to sell certain products, constraints on production and supply and access to new reserves, adverse litigation and regulatory or litigation outcomes, increased costs from compliance and increased provisions for environmental and legal liabilities. Investor preferences and sentiment are influenced by environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations including climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy. Changes in those preferences and sentiment could affect our access to capital markets and our attractiveness to potential investors, potentially resulting in reduced access to financing, increased financing costs and impacts upon our business plans and financial performance. Technological improvements or innovations that support the transition to a lower carbon economy, and customer preferences or regulatory incentives that alter fuel or power choices, could impact demand for oil and gas. Depending on the nature and speed of any such changes and our response, these changes could increase costs, reduce our profitability, reduce demand for certain products, limit our access to new opportunities, require us to write down certain assets or curtail or cease certain operations, and affect investor sentiment, our access to capital markets, our competitiveness and financial performance. Policy, legal regulatory, technological and market developments related to climate change could also affect future price assumptions used in the assessment of recoverability of asset carrying values including goodwill, the judgement as to whether there is continued intent to develop exploration and appraisal intangible assets, the timing of decommissioning of assets and the useful economic lives of assets used for the calculation of depreciation and amortization. See Financial statements - Note 1 and Climate change and the environment on page 52. Competition - inability to remain efficient, maintain a high-quality portfolio of assets, innovate and retain an appropriately skilled workforce could negatively impact delivery of our strategy in a highly competitive market. Our strategic progress and performance could be impeded if we are unable to control our development and operating costs and margins, if we fail to scale our businesses at pace, or to sustain, develop and operate a high-quality portfolio of assets efficiently. Furthermore, as we transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, we face an expanded and rapidly evolving range of competitors in the sectors in which we operate. We could be adversely affected if competitors offer superior terms for access rights or licences, or if our innovation in areas such as new low carbon technologies, digital, customer offer, exploration, production, refining, manufacturing or renewable energy lags those of our competitors. Our performance could also be negatively impacted if we fail to protect our intellectual property. Our industry faces increasing challenges to recruit and retain diverse, skilled and experienced talent. Successful recruitment, development and retention of specialist staff is essential to our plans. Crisis management and business continuity - failure to address an incident effectively could potentially disrupt our business. Our business activities could be disrupted if we do not respond, or are perceived not to respond, in an appropriate manner to any major crisis or if we are not able to restore or replace critical operational capacity. Insurance - our insurance strategy could expose the group to material uninsured losses. bp generally purchases insurance only in situations where this is legally and contractually required. Some risks are insured with third parties and reinsured by group insurance companies. Uninsured losses could have a material adverse effect on our financial position, particularly if they arise at a time when we are facing material costs as a result of a significant operational event which could put pressure on our liquidity and cash flows. Safety and operational risks Process safety, personal safety, and environmental risks - exposure to a wide range of health, safety, security and environmental risks could cause harm to people, the environment and our assets and result in regulatory action, legal liability, business interruption, increased costs, damage to our reputation and potentially denial of our licence to operate. Technical integrity failure, natural disasters, extreme weather or a change in its frequency or severity, human error and other adverse events or conditions, including breach of digital security, could lead to loss of containment of hydrocarbons or other hazardous materials. This could also lead to constrained availability of resources used in our operating activities, as well as fires, explosions or other personal and process safety incidents, including when drilling wells, operating facilities and those associated with transportation by road, sea or pipeline. There can be no certainty that our operating management system or other policies and procedures will adequately identify all process safety, personal safety and environmental risks or that all our operating activities, including acquired businesses, will be conducted in conformance with these systems. See Safety on page 59. Such events or conditions, including a marine incident, or inability to provide safe environments for our workforce and the public while at our facilities, premises or during transportation, could lead to injuries, loss of life or

