Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:30:00 pm
307.65 GBX   +0.31%
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2-

03/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Liquidity, financial capacity and financial, including credit, exposure - failure to work within our financial 
framework could impact our ability to operate and result in financial loss. 
Failure to accurately forecast or work within our financial framework could impact our ability to operate and result in 
financial loss. Trade and other receivables, including overdue receivables, may not be recovered, divestments may not 
be successfully completed and a substantial and unexpected cash call or funding request could disrupt our financial 
framework or overwhelm our ability to meet our obligations. 
An event such as a significant operational incident, legal proceedings or a geopolitical event in an area where we have 
significant activities, could reduce our financial liquidity and our credit ratings. Credit rating downgrades could 
potentially increase financing costs and limit access to financing or engagement in our trading activities on 
acceptable terms, which could put pressure on the group's liquidity. 
bp's credit rating downgrades could also trigger a requirement for the company to review its funding arrangements with 
the bp pension trustees and may cause other impacts on financial performance. In the event of extended constraints on 
our ability to obtain financing, we could be required to reduce capital expenditure or increase asset disposals in 
order to provide additional liquidity. See Liquidity and capital resources on page 306 and Financial statements - Note 
29. 
 
Joint arrangements and contractors - varying levels of control over the standards, operations and compliance of our 
partners, contractors and sub-contractors could result in legal liability and reputational damage. 
We conduct many of our activities through joint arrangements, associates or with contractors and sub-contractors where 
we may have limited influence and control over the performance of such operations. Our partners and contractors are 
responsible for the adequacy of the resources and capabilities they bring to a project. If these are found to be 
lacking, there may be financial, operational or safety exposures for bp. Should an incident occur in an operation that 
bp participates in, our partners and contractors may be unable or unwilling to fully compensate us against costs we may 
incur on their behalf or on behalf of the arrangement. Where we do not have operational control of a venture, we may 
still be pursued by regulators or claimants in the event of an incident. 
Digital infrastructure and cyber security - breach or failure of our or third parties' digital infrastructure or cyber 
security, including loss or misuse of sensitive information could damage our operations, increase costs and damage our 
reputation. 
The energy industry is subject to fast-evolving risks from cyber threat actors, including nation states, criminals, 
terrorists, hacktivists and insiders. A breach or failure of our or third parties' digital infrastructure - including 
control systems - due to breaches of our cyber defences, or those of third parties, negligence, intentional misconduct 
or other reasons, could seriously disrupt our operations. This could result in the loss or misuse of data or sensitive 
information, injury to people, disruption to our business, harm to the environment or our assets, legal or regulatory 
breaches and legal liability. Furthermore, the rapid detection of attempts to gain unauthorized access to our digital 
infrastructure, often through the use of sophisticated and co-ordinated means, is a challenge and any delay or failure 
to detect could compound these potential harms. These could result in significant costs including fines, cost of 
remediation or reputational consequences. 
Climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy - developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and 
markets, including societal and investor sentiment, related to the issue of climate change could increase costs, 
constrain our operations and affect our business plans and financial performance. 
Laws, regulations, policies, obligations, government actions, social attitudes and customer preferences relating to 
climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy, including the pace of change to any of these factors, and 
also the pace of the transition itself, could have adverse impacts on our business including on our access to and 
realization of competitive opportunities in any of our strategic focus areas, a decline in demand for, or constraints 
on our ability to sell certain products, constraints on production and supply and access to new reserves, adverse 
litigation and regulatory or litigation outcomes, increased costs from compliance and increased provisions for 
environmental and legal liabilities. 
Investor preferences and sentiment are influenced by environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) 
considerations including climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy. Changes in those preferences and 
sentiment could affect our access to capital markets and our attractiveness to potential investors, potentially 
resulting in reduced access to financing, increased financing costs and impacts upon our business plans and financial 
performance. 
Technological improvements or innovations that support the transition to a lower carbon economy, and customer 
preferences or regulatory incentives that alter fuel or power choices, could impact demand for oil and gas. Depending 
on the nature and speed of any such changes and our response, these changes could increase costs, reduce our 
profitability, reduce demand for certain products, limit our access to new opportunities, require us to write down 
certain assets or curtail or cease certain operations, and affect investor sentiment, our access to capital markets, 
our competitiveness and financial performance. 
Policy, legal regulatory, technological and market developments related to climate change could also affect future 
price assumptions used in the assessment of recoverability of asset carrying values including goodwill, the judgement 
as to whether there is continued intent to develop exploration and appraisal intangible assets, the timing of 
decommissioning of assets and the useful economic lives of assets used for the calculation of depreciation and 
amortization. See Financial statements - Note 1 and Climate change and the environment on page 52. 
Competition - inability to remain efficient, maintain a high-quality portfolio of assets, innovate and retain an 
appropriately skilled workforce could negatively impact delivery of our strategy in a highly competitive market. 
Our strategic progress and performance could be impeded if we are unable to control our development and operating costs 
and margins, if we fail to scale our businesses at pace, or to sustain, develop and operate a high-quality portfolio of 
assets efficiently. Furthermore, as we transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, we 
face an expanded and rapidly evolving range of competitors in the sectors in which we operate. We could be adversely 
affected if competitors offer superior terms for access rights or licences, or if our innovation in areas such as new 
low carbon technologies, digital, customer offer, exploration, production, refining, manufacturing or renewable energy 
lags those of our competitors. Our performance could also be negatively impacted if we fail to protect our intellectual 
property. Our industry faces increasing challenges to recruit and retain diverse, skilled and experienced talent. 
Successful recruitment, development and retention of specialist staff is essential to our plans. 
Crisis management and business continuity - failure to address an incident effectively could potentially disrupt our 
business. 
Our business activities could be disrupted if we do not respond, or are perceived not to respond, in an appropriate 
manner to any major crisis or if we are not able to restore or replace critical operational capacity. 
Insurance - our insurance strategy could expose the group to material uninsured losses. 
bp generally purchases insurance only in situations where this is legally and contractually required. Some risks are 
insured with third parties and reinsured by group insurance companies. Uninsured losses could have a material adverse 
effect on our financial position, particularly if they arise at a time when we are facing material costs as a result of 
a significant operational event which could put pressure on our liquidity and cash flows. 
 
 
Safety and operational risks 
Process safety, personal safety, and environmental risks - exposure to a wide range of health, safety, security and 
environmental risks could cause harm to people, the environment and our assets and result in regulatory action, legal 
liability, business interruption, increased costs, damage to our reputation and potentially denial of our licence to 
operate. 
Technical integrity failure, natural disasters, extreme weather or a change in its frequency or severity, human error 
and other adverse events or conditions, including breach of digital security, could lead to loss of containment of 
hydrocarbons or other hazardous materials. This could also lead to constrained availability of resources used in our 
operating activities, as well as fires, explosions or other personal and process safety incidents, including when 
drilling wells, operating facilities and those associated with transportation by road, sea or pipeline. There can be no 
certainty that our operating management system or other policies and procedures will adequately identify all process 
safety, personal safety and environmental risks or that all our operating activities, including acquired businesses, 
will be conducted in conformance with these systems. See Safety on page 59. 
Such events or conditions, including a marine incident, or inability to provide safe environments for our workforce and 
the public while at our facilities, premises or during transportation, could lead to injuries, loss of life or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.18% 307.25 Delayed Quote.20.37%
WTI 0.92% 61.449 Delayed Quote.23.99%
All news about BP PLC
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:34pBP  : CEO Looney receives $2.4 mln in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -7-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -5-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -4-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,91x
Yield 2020 6,43%
Capitalization 85 973 M 86 024 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,83 $
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC20.37%88 746
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.05%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.87%184 557
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%82 450
NESTE OYJ-17.17%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ