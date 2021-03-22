Log in
PRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3-

03/22/2021
environmental damage. As a result we could face regulatory action and legal liability, including penalties and 
remediation obligations, increased costs and potentially denial of our licence to operate. Our activities are sometimes 
conducted in hazardous, remote or environmentally sensitive locations, where the consequences of such events or 
conditions could be greater than in other locations. 
Drilling and production - challenging operational environments and other uncertainties could impact drilling and 
production activities. 
Our activities require high levels of investment and are sometimes conducted in challenging environments such as those 
prone to natural disasters and extreme weather, which heightens the risks of technical integrity failure. The physical 
characteristics of an oil or natural gas field, and cost of drilling, completing or operating wells is often uncertain. 
We may be required to curtail, delay or cancel drilling operations or stop production because of a variety of factors, 
including unexpected drilling conditions, pressure or irregularities in geological formations, equipment failures or 
accidents, adverse weather conditions and compliance with governmental requirements. 
Security - hostile acts against our staff and activities could cause harm to people and disrupt our operations. 
Acts of terrorism, piracy, sabotage and similar activities directed against our operations and facilities, pipelines, 
transportation or digital infrastructure could cause harm to people and severely disrupt operations. Our activities 
could also be severely affected by conflict, civil strife or political unrest. 
Product quality - supplying customers with off-specification products could damage our reputation, lead to regulatory 
action and legal liability, and impact our financial performance. 
Failure to meet product quality specifications could cause harm to people and the environment, damage our reputation, 
result in regulatory action and legal liability, and impact financial performance. 
Compliance and control risks 
Ethical misconduct and non-compliance - ethical misconduct or breaches of applicable laws by our businesses or our 
employees could be damaging to our reputation, and could result in litigation, regulatory action and penalties. 
Incidents of ethical misconduct or non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including anti-bribery and 
corruption and anti-fraud laws, trade restrictions or other sanctions, could damage our reputation, and result in 
litigation, regulatory action, penalties and potentially affect our licence to operate. 
Regulation - changes in the law and regulation could increase costs, constrain our operations and affect our business 
plans and financial performance. 
Our businesses and operations are subject to the laws and regulations applicable in each country, state or other 
regional or local area in which they occur. These laws and regulations result in an often complex, uncertain and 
changing legal and regulatory environment for our global businesses and operations. Changes in laws or regulations, 
including how they are interpreted and enforced, can and does impact all aspects of our business. 
Royalties and taxes, particularly those applied to our hydrocarbon activities, tend to be high compared with those 
imposed on similar commercial activities. In certain jurisdictions there is also a degree of uncertainty relating to 
tax law interpretation and changes. Governments may change their fiscal and regulatory frameworks in response to public 
pressure on finances, resulting in increased amounts payable to them or their agencies. 
Changes in law or regulation could increase the compliance and litigation risk and costs, reduce our profitability, 
reduce demand for or constrain our ability to sell certain products, limit our access to new opportunities, require us 
to divest or write down certain assets or curtail or cease certain operations, or affect the adequacy of our provisions 
for pensions, tax, decommissioning, environmental and legal liabilities. Changes in laws or regulations could result in 
the nationalization, expropriation, cancellation, non-renewal or renegotiation of our interests, assets and related 
rights. Potential changes to pension or financial market regulation could also impact funding requirements of the 
group. Following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, we may be subjected to a higher level of fines or penalties imposed in 
relation to any alleged breaches of laws or regulations, which could result in increased costs. See Regulation of the 
group's business on page 321. 
Treasury and trading activities - ineffective oversight of treasury and trading activities could lead to business 
disruption, financial loss, regulatory intervention or damage to our reputation. 
We are subject to operational risk around our treasury and trading activities in financial and commodity markets, some 
of which are regulated. Failure to process, manage and monitor a large number of complex transactions across many 
markets and currencies while complying with all regulatory requirements could hinder profitable trading opportunities. 
There is a risk that a single trader or a group of traders could act outside of our delegations and controls, leading 
to regulatory intervention and resulting in financial loss, fines and potentially damaging our reputation. See 
Financial statements - Note 29. 
Reporting - failure to accurately report our data could lead to regulatory action, legal liability and reputational 
damage. 
External reporting of financial and non-financial data, including reserves estimates, relies on the integrity of the 
control environment, our systems and people operating them. Failure to report data accurately and in compliance with 
applicable standards could result in regulatory action, legal liability and damage to our reputation. 
 
 
APPENDIX D - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 
Disclosures in relation to the related party transactions are set out on pages 192-194 and page 326 of the bp Annual 
Report and Form 20-F 2020. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 
2020: 
 
Extract from Note 16 Investments in joint ventures, bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, page 192: 
Transactions between the group and its joint ventures are summarized below. 
                                                                                                               USD million 
Sales to joint ventures                                                 2020                  2019                  2018 
                                                                      Amount                Amount                Amount 
                                                                  receivable            receivable            receivable 
                                                                          at                    at                    at 
Product                                                    Sales 31 December     Sales 31 December     Sales 31 December 
LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas           2,974           180   4,884           431   4,603           251 
 
                                                                                                               USD million 
Purchases from joint ventures                                           2020                  2019                  2018 
                                                                      Amount                Amount                Amount 
                                                                  payable at            payable at            payable at 
Product                                                Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December 
LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas, 
refinery operating costs, plant processing fees          959            84   1,812           225   1,336           300

The terms of the outstanding balances receivable from joint ventures are typically 30 to 45 days. The balances are unsecured and will be settled in cash. There are no significant provisions for doubtful debts relating to these balances and no significant expense recognized in the income statement in respect of bad or doubtful debts. Dividends receivable are not included in the table above.

Extract from Note 17 Investments in associates, bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, page 194:

Transactions between the group and its associates are summarized below. 

                                                                                                             USD million 
Sales to associates                                               2020                    2019                    2018 
                                                                Amount                  Amount                  Amount 
                                                         receivable at           receivable at           receivable at 
Product                                            Sales   31 December     Sales   31 December     Sales   31 December 
LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas     855             169   1,544             243    2,064            393 
 
                                                                                                             USD million 
Purchases from associates                                         2020                    2019                    2018 
                                                                Amount                  Amount                  Amount 
                                                            payable at              payable at              payable at 
Product                                        Purchases   31 December Purchases   31 December Purchases   31 December 
Crude oil and oil products, natural gas, 
transportation tariff                          4,926           1,280   9,503           1,641   14,112          2,069

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

