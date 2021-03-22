PRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3

environmental damage. As a result we could face regulatory action and legal liability, including penalties and remediation obligations, increased costs and potentially denial of our licence to operate. Our activities are sometimes conducted in hazardous, remote or environmentally sensitive locations, where the consequences of such events or conditions could be greater than in other locations. Drilling and production - challenging operational environments and other uncertainties could impact drilling and production activities. Our activities require high levels of investment and are sometimes conducted in challenging environments such as those prone to natural disasters and extreme weather, which heightens the risks of technical integrity failure. The physical characteristics of an oil or natural gas field, and cost of drilling, completing or operating wells is often uncertain. We may be required to curtail, delay or cancel drilling operations or stop production because of a variety of factors, including unexpected drilling conditions, pressure or irregularities in geological formations, equipment failures or accidents, adverse weather conditions and compliance with governmental requirements. Security - hostile acts against our staff and activities could cause harm to people and disrupt our operations. Acts of terrorism, piracy, sabotage and similar activities directed against our operations and facilities, pipelines, transportation or digital infrastructure could cause harm to people and severely disrupt operations. Our activities could also be severely affected by conflict, civil strife or political unrest. Product quality - supplying customers with off-specification products could damage our reputation, lead to regulatory action and legal liability, and impact our financial performance. Failure to meet product quality specifications could cause harm to people and the environment, damage our reputation, result in regulatory action and legal liability, and impact financial performance. Compliance and control risks Ethical misconduct and non-compliance - ethical misconduct or breaches of applicable laws by our businesses or our employees could be damaging to our reputation, and could result in litigation, regulatory action and penalties. Incidents of ethical misconduct or non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including anti-bribery and corruption and anti-fraud laws, trade restrictions or other sanctions, could damage our reputation, and result in litigation, regulatory action, penalties and potentially affect our licence to operate. Regulation - changes in the law and regulation could increase costs, constrain our operations and affect our business plans and financial performance. Our businesses and operations are subject to the laws and regulations applicable in each country, state or other regional or local area in which they occur. These laws and regulations result in an often complex, uncertain and changing legal and regulatory environment for our global businesses and operations. Changes in laws or regulations, including how they are interpreted and enforced, can and does impact all aspects of our business. Royalties and taxes, particularly those applied to our hydrocarbon activities, tend to be high compared with those imposed on similar commercial activities. In certain jurisdictions there is also a degree of uncertainty relating to tax law interpretation and changes. Governments may change their fiscal and regulatory frameworks in response to public pressure on finances, resulting in increased amounts payable to them or their agencies. Changes in law or regulation could increase the compliance and litigation risk and costs, reduce our profitability, reduce demand for or constrain our ability to sell certain products, limit our access to new opportunities, require us to divest or write down certain assets or curtail or cease certain operations, or affect the adequacy of our provisions for pensions, tax, decommissioning, environmental and legal liabilities. Changes in laws or regulations could result in the nationalization, expropriation, cancellation, non-renewal or renegotiation of our interests, assets and related rights. Potential changes to pension or financial market regulation could also impact funding requirements of the group. Following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, we may be subjected to a higher level of fines or penalties imposed in relation to any alleged breaches of laws or regulations, which could result in increased costs. See Regulation of the group's business on page 321. Treasury and trading activities - ineffective oversight of treasury and trading activities could lead to business disruption, financial loss, regulatory intervention or damage to our reputation. We are subject to operational risk around our treasury and trading activities in financial and commodity markets, some of which are regulated. Failure to process, manage and monitor a large number of complex transactions across many markets and currencies while complying with all regulatory requirements could hinder profitable trading opportunities. There is a risk that a single trader or a group of traders could act outside of our delegations and controls, leading to regulatory intervention and resulting in financial loss, fines and potentially damaging our reputation. See Financial statements - Note 29. Reporting - failure to accurately report our data could lead to regulatory action, legal liability and reputational damage. External reporting of financial and non-financial data, including reserves estimates, relies on the integrity of the control environment, our systems and people operating them. Failure to report data accurately and in compliance with applicable standards could result in regulatory action, legal liability and damage to our reputation. APPENDIX D - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Disclosures in relation to the related party transactions are set out on pages 192-194 and page 326 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020: Extract from Note 16 Investments in joint ventures, bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, page 192: Transactions between the group and its joint ventures are summarized below. USD million Sales to joint ventures 2020 2019 2018 Amount Amount Amount receivable receivable receivable at at at Product Sales 31 December Sales 31 December Sales 31 December LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas 2,974 180 4,884 431 4,603 251 USD million Purchases from joint ventures 2020 2019 2018 Amount Amount Amount payable at payable at payable at Product Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas, refinery operating costs, plant processing fees 959 84 1,812 225 1,336 300

The terms of the outstanding balances receivable from joint ventures are typically 30 to 45 days. The balances are unsecured and will be settled in cash. There are no significant provisions for doubtful debts relating to these balances and no significant expense recognized in the income statement in respect of bad or doubtful debts. Dividends receivable are not included in the table above.

Extract from Note 17 Investments in associates, bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020, page 194:

Transactions between the group and its associates are summarized below.

USD million Sales to associates 2020 2019 2018 Amount Amount Amount receivable at receivable at receivable at Product Sales 31 December Sales 31 December Sales 31 December LNG, crude oil and oil products, natural gas 855 169 1,544 243 2,064 393 USD million Purchases from associates 2020 2019 2018 Amount Amount Amount payable at payable at payable at Product Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December Purchases 31 December Crude oil and oil products, natural gas, transportation tariff 4,926 1,280 9,503 1,641 14,112 2,069

