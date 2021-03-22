PRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -7

The 2019 result included a net non-operating charge of USD6,947 million, primarily related to impairment charges arising from disposal transactions. Fair value accounting effects had a favourable impact of USD706 million relative to management's view of performance.

After adjusting for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects, the underlying RC result before interest and tax was lower in 2020 compared with 2019. This primarily reflected lower liquids and gas realizations and the impact of writing down certain exploration intangible carrying values.

Downstream Sales and other operating revenues in 2020 were lower than in 2019, mainly due to lower crude and product prices and the demand impact of COVID-19.

RC profit before interest and tax for 2020 included a net non-operating gain of USD479 million. The gain reflected a profit of USD2.3 billion on the sale of our petrochemicals business, which was partially offset by restructuring costs and impairments. In addition, fair value accounting effects for 2020 had an adverse impact of USD149 million, compared with a favourable impact of USD160 million in 2019.

After adjusting for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects, underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the year was USD3,088 million.

The fuels business reported a lower underlying RC profit before interest and tax compared with 2019, due to an exceptionally weak refining environment, with COVID-19 restrictions impacting refining utilization and fuel volumes. The 2020 result also reflects a higher contribution from supply and trading.

Our fuels marketing business demonstrated continued resilience, delivering significant profit in 2020, despite COVID-19 - which adversely impacted retail fuel and aviation volumes by 14% and 50% respectively.

Refining loss in 2020 reflects the continued impact of historically low industry margins. Although refining availability was strong at 96%, utilization was around 6% lower than 2019, due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand. These factors were partially offset by a lower level of turnaround activity and lower costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we announced plans to cease production at our Kwinana refinery and convert it to an import terminal, helping secure ongoing fuel supply for Western Australia.

We continued to redefine convenience in 2020, delivering a 6% growth in convenience gross margin. We also expanded our retail network by more than 1,400 sites, to a total of 20,300, including more than 1,900 strategic convenience sites. And we completed the formation of Jio-bp, our Indian joint venture with Reliance, helping more than double the number of retail sites in growth markets, see page 24.

We also progressed our electrification agenda, growing our network to 10,100 bp and joint venture operated electric vehicle charge points,see Our strategy on page 15.

The lubricants business reported a lower underlying RC profit before interest and tax compared with 2019 and this reflected significant COVID-19 demand impacts, with volumes 15% lower for the year. We continued to expand our service offer in 2020, growing the number of Castrol branded independent workshops by more than 4,000 to over 28,000 globally.

The petrochemicals business reported a lower underlying RC profit before interest and tax compared with 2019, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on demand and a significantly weaker margin environment. In December we completed the divestment of bp's petrochemicals business to INEOS for a total consideration of USD5 billion. Final payments, totalling USD1 billion, were received in February 2021.

For more information see Additional information for Downstream on page 318.

Rosneft RC loss before interest and tax for 2020 and RC profit before interest and tax for 2019 for the segment included a non-operating charge of USD205 million for 2020 and USD103 million for 2019.

After adjusting for non-operating items, the underlying RC profit before interest and tax in 2020 primarily reflected lower oil prices and unfavourable foreign exchange and adverse duty lag effects compared with 2019 underlying profit.

Financial and operating performance for 2020 also reflected the increased average economic interest that bp holds in Rosneft as a result of Rosneft's share buyback programme and the transaction to sell Rosneft's business in Venezuela in exchange for its own shares, which completed in April 2020.

For more information see Additional information for Rosneft on page 320.

Other businesses and corporate RC loss before interest and tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 was USD683 million (2019 USD2,771 million). The 2020 result included a net charge for non-operating items of USD318 million, primarily relating to Gulf of Mexico oil spill related costs of USD255 million and restructuring costs, partly offset by a gain on disposal (non-operating items in 2019 USD1,491 million). In addition, fair value accounting effects had a favourable impact of USD675 million.

After adjusting for non-operating items and fair value accounting effects, the underlying RC loss before interest and tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 was USD1,040 million (2019 USD1,280 million). This result mainly reflected an uplift in valuation of a venture investment of USD284 million.

Outlook for 2021 * From the oil supply side, limited growth from non-OPEC+ countries coupled with active market management from OPEC+ means that for 2021 we anticipate a normalization of the currently high inventory levels.

* Oil demand is anticipated to recover in 2021. The speed and degree of the rebound depends on governments' policies and individuals' self-imposed actions as vaccine distribution proceeds. 46 bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

* Oil prices have risen since the end of October, supported by vaccine rollout programmes and continued active supply management by OPEC+ countries. Prices are expected to remain subject to the decisions of OPEC+, confidence in efforts to manage the rollout of vaccination and further virus control measures.

* We expect the US gas market to tighten in 2021 as supply declines and demand for LNG exports recovers. The current tightness on global LNG markets and higher US gas prices will lift other regional gas prices.

* US gas markets are likely to benefit from lower production and a recovery in international LNG demand driven by demand in Asia.

* In Downstream we expect the outlook for the first part of the year to remain challenged due to COVID-19, but to improve. While COVID-19 has had material impacts at the start of the year, with increased restrictions resulting in lower product demand, we expect this uncertainty to improve subject to the successful rollout of vaccination and virus control measures. Industry refining margins and utilization continue to remain restrained by uncertainty about the pace of demand recovery. The weak margin environment combined with continued capacity additions in developing markets has prompted a raft of third-party closure announcements. However, these closures are unlikely to be sufficient to see a sustained rebound in margins to pre-COVID levels in 2021.

* Full-year 2021 underlying production is expected to be slightly higher than 2020 due to the ramp-up of major projects, primarily in gas regions, partly offset by the impacts of reduced capital investment and decline in lower-margin gas assets. Reported production is expected to be lower due to the impact of the ongoing divestment programme.

* Other businesses and corporate charges for 2021, excluding non-operating items, fair value accounting effects and foreign exchange volatility impact, are expected to be USD1.2-1.4 billion although the quarterly charge may vary quarter to quarter.

Cash flow and net debt information

USD million 2020 2019 2018 Operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments^a 13,770 28,199 26,091 Operating cash flow 12,162 25,770 22,873 Net cash used in investing activities (7,858) (16,974) (21,571) Net cash used in financing activities 3,956 (8,817) (4,079) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 31,111 22,472 22,468 Capital expenditure Organic capital expenditure (12,034) (15,238) (15,140) Inorganic capital expenditure (2,021) (4,183) (9,948) (14,055) (19,421) (25,088) Divestment and other proceeds Divestment proceeds 5,480 2,201 2,851 Other proceeds 1,106 566 666 6,586 2,767 3,517 Debt Finance debt 72,664 67,724 65,132 Net debt 38,941 45,442 43,477 Finance debt ratio (%) 45.9% 40.2% 39.3% Gearing (%) 31.3% 31.1% 30.0% Gearing including leases (%) 36.0% 35.3% N/A

^a This does not form part of bp's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC.

