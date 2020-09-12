Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Regulator alleges anticompetitive practices in Brazil's aviation gasoline market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 11:52am EDT

Cade, Brazil's anti-monopoly regulator, has recommended that some of the nation's largest fuel distributors be found guilty of anticompetitive practices in the aviation gasoline market, BR Distribuidora said on Friday night.

In a securities filing, Petrobras Distribuidora SA, as the country's top fuel distributor is formally known, said that it was found at fault alongside competitors Raizen and Air BP, for anticompetitive practices at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, Brazil's busiest.

Cade's opinion has no immediate legal effect, but the body will present its findings in court, which could lead to significant fines. The nature of the allegations was not immediately clear, but Cade has previously said it was investigating whether those companies were acting to bar competitors' entry into the aviation gasoline market at Guarulhos.

In the Friday filing, BR Distribuidora said its business model was "based on the best commercial and competitive practices," adding that it would "adopt all means necessary for its defense."

Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Brazil's Cosan SA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did BP PLC, the parent of Air BP.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.08% 262.05 Delayed Quote.-44.43%
COSAN LIMITED -2.55% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-26.40%
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO -1.72% 74.26 End-of-day quote.6.74%
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. -1.69% 22.11 End-of-day quote.-26.47%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.92% 11.886 Delayed Quote.-54.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BP PLC
11:52aRegulator alleges anticompetitive practices in Brazil's aviation gasoline mar..
RE
09/11BP : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
09/11BP : and Equinor form strategic partnership to develop offshore wind energy in U..
PU
09/10BP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/10BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 billion Equinor deal
RE
09/10BP : books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate this year - sources, data
RE
09/10BP : Lightsource BP sells five solar energy projects to Statkraft Ireland
RE
09/10BP : Equinor eyes $1 billion gain from offshore wind sale to BP
RE
09/10BP Enters Offshore Wind Market Through New US Partnership With Equinor
DJ
09/10BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 bln Equinor deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -20 700 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 7,92%
Capitalization 67 504 M 67 431 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,87 $
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-44.43%67 431
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD54.67%200 604
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.12%156 022
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.72%65 826
NESTE OYJ47.55%41 600
PTT-20.45%31 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group