Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft's
second-quarter net profit showed a fivefold increase
from the same period last year, it said on Friday, citing
recovering oil prices.
Net profit surged to 233 billion roubles ($3.2 billion)
while revenue doubled to 2.167 trillion roubles.
Rosneft, which includes oil major BP among its
shareholders, said that liquid hydrocarbon production was at an
average of 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter,
down from 4.04 million bpd a year earlier, when OPEC+ launched
its deepest oil supply cuts to prop-up global prices hit by the
coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Katya Golubkova
Editing by David Goodman)