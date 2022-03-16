Russia-linked oil, fuel cargoes rush to U.S. before ban starts

HOUSTON, March 16 (Reuters) - At least 10 vessels carrying
Russia-linked cargoes of crude and refined products were
approaching the United States on Wednesday, as suppliers rushed
to deliver ahead of the U.S. government's deadline to wind down
Russian energy purchases, data from traders and Refinitiv Eikon
showed.
The United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, this
month banned imports of Russian energy products due to the
invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation."
Washington's ban gives importers until April 22 to discharge
cargoes moving under pre-ban contracts.
At least one tanker carrying fuel oil heading to the United
States has diverted, and at least two others that stopped at
Russian terminals are awaiting discharge at U.S. ports,
according to Refinitiv data, one since March 7.
U.S. crude and products arrivals from Russia are
provisionally forecast at 18 million barrels, or 597,000 barrels
per day (bpd) on average this month, said energy strategist Clay
Seigle, citing Vortexa data. That compared with an average of
672,000 bpd last year, according to U.S. government data.
"U.S. importers need to consider not only the legal risk,
but also the reputational risk for dealing in sanctioned or
stigmatized oil products," Seigle added.
TANKERS ARRIVE
Oil tanker Elli, which was bound for the United States after
docking at a Russian port, is now anchored near toward Ceuta on
Morocco's northern coast. Beijing Spirit, carrying Russian
crude, was bound for the United States, diverted to France, and
now signals a March 26 arrival in Philadelphia, Refinitiv
showed.
Halkidon Shipping Corp, which manages the Elli, said the
vessel "was instructed by her charterers to remain and await
orders off Gibraltar, while en-route from Novorossiisk, Russia,
to the U.S. Gulf Coast."
On Wednesday, tanker Confidence that had docked at a Russian
port and was chartered by U.S. refiner Phillips 66 was
anchored near New York harbor with a cargo of vacuum gas oil.
The Confidence is not encumbered by sanctions, an official at
vessel manager Dynacom Tanker said on Wednesday.
"If it does (in the future), it will certainly not sail to
the United States," the Dynacom official said on condition of
anonymity.
The Minerva Clara, chartered by BP and carrying fuel
oil has been anchored off the coast of Louisiana since last
week. Minerva Clara's managing company declined to comment,
while the managing company of Beijing Spirit did not respond to
a request for comment.
SEGGREGATING OIL BLENDS
U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy is due to receive at
Delaware City about 1 million barrels of Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) Blend crude with a Russian origin certificate
and loaded in Russia, according to a shipping document seen by
Reuters and person familiar with the matter.
PBF did not respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. ban on Russian imports does not prohibit trading in
CPC crude, the U.S. Treasury said last week. In an advisory, it
said the CPC can segregate Russian origin crude to market and
load non-Russian oils separately.
CPC Blend is composed primarily of oil from Kazakhstan that
is often mixed with Russian crude and loaded at Russia's
Novorossiisk port on the Black Sea.
A Ukrainian official on Tuesday called on western oil
companies to completely boycott Russian ports and oil, asking
U.S. based Chevron, which ships oil from Kazakhstan oilfields
through the CPC, to halt the shipments.
Chevron said it complies with U.S. laws and its share of oil
put into the pipeline is certified as of Kazakhstan origin. It
did not comment on the request to halt loadings at the Russian
port.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Marianna Parraga and Ron
Bousso in Houston; Jonathan Saul in London; Jarret Renshaw and
Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)