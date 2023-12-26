MADRID, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday said it is investigating whether oil company Repsol abused a dominant position in the country's wholesale fuel market.

The company may have abused of its dominance of the wholesale market between March and December 2022 to increase its petrol station network's market share, the CNMC watchdog said in a satement.

Repsol spokespeople did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The CNMC statement said that Repsol, Spain's largest oil company, may have offered additional discounts at its petrol stations while raising wholesale prices for rivals such as independent petrol stations.

Cepsa, Spain's second-largest oil company, Repsol and oil major BP this month said that their offices had been raided by CNMC as part of an investigation into possible anticompetitive practices in the energy market. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman)