Sparking change: M&S and bp pulse to bring EV charging to customers

Marks & Spencer (M&S) and bp pulse have signed an exclusive agreement to bring high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charge points to the M&S store estate across the UK.



The agreement will see M&S and bp pulse, bp's electric vehicle charging business, work together to install an initial 900 electric vehicle charge points in around 70 of M&S' national stores in the next two years.



The roll-out will significantly expand bp pulse's network, growing the UK's charging network and adding up to 40,000 kWhs of charging capacity to the UK's EV infrastructure.



In order to provide the appropriate speed for each need, a combination of ultra-fast (≥150kW) and rapid (≥50kW) charge points will be installed during the roll-out.



15 rapid (50kW) charge points are already live and open to the public at M&S Maidstone Eclipse and Southgate following successful pilot installations.



bp and M&S have a long-standing relationship, first teaming up in 2005 to introduce M&S Food stores at bp retail sites. Over 250 bp pulse charge points are already available at over 60 bp-operated forecourts which also offer M&S Food.



This new agreement is a major extension of this relationship and spotlights how both companies are working together to achieve net zero ambitions.

Sacha Berendji, director of operations, M&S, said: "At M&S we're reshaping the business for sustainable future growth in every sense. From our award-winning Shwopping initiative to our Fill Your Own refill concept, EV charging is the latest feature to ensure we have a store estate fit for the future, to help our customers live lower carbon lives. We know that services like EV charging are in demand from our customers, so we're delighted to be offering this service and give more reasons for customers to shop with us."



Akira Kirton, CEO at bp pulse UK, said: "We aim to provide fast, reliable, and convenient EV charging to our customers that fits in with ‎their busy lifestyles and so, we are excited to extend our relationship with M&S to put high-speed charge points at their stores, growing our network even further.



"This is exactly the kind of collaboration the UK needs to help accelerate the transition to lower carbon transport and we're delighted to be working with M&S to make that happen."



bp pulse is the most utilized electric vehicle charging operator in the UK with one of the leading ultra-fast and rapid public EV charging networks. Globally, bp pulse is expanding its network of high-speed charging for cars, light commercial vehicles, and trucks, supporting bp's ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero.



bp is backing Britain with plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure - a step forward towards bp's global ambition of having more than 100,000 chargers installed worldwide by 2030.



M&S' Plan A goal is to become fully net zero by 2040. As set out back in 2021, M&S' ambitious target cannot be achieved alone. Customers, colleagues and suppliers' support is needed to help deliver emission cuts across the value chain, from the raw materials used to how customers use M&S products.



The agreement with bp pulse will bring EV charge points to many of M&S stores across the country and the modernization of its store estate services will give customers the convenience of shopping and charging an electric vehicle, helping customers to make positive choices and reduce their impact on the environment.

