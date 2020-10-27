Storm Zeta lashes Mexico, churns toward U.S. Gulf Coast

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Zeta pounded
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight with high winds and heavy
rain, though reports suggested it had not done serious damage
before it moved back to the sea and towards the U.S. Gulf Coast,
authorities said on Tuesday.
The peninsula is home to popular tourist resorts such as
Cancun and Tulum, and Zeta descended on Mexico just weeks after
Hurricane Delta battered the Yucatan region.
A hurricane on Monday, Zeta weakened to a tropical storm
early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The storm is already disrupting U.S. oil installations, and
is expected to become a hurricane again on Tuesday as it barrels
toward the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Zeta did not cause loss of life or any other major
disruptions in the state of Quintana Roo, the home of Cancun,
and local airports and hospitals were operating normally,
Governor Carlos Joaquin said on Twitter.
The storm hit the northern coast of Quintana Roo with winds
of 70 miles (113 km) per hour early on Tuesday, the NHC said.
Zeta is forecast to pass east of Mexican state oil company
Pemex's main concentration of offshore oil platforms, off the
coast of Campeche and Tabasco states. Pemex's press office did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zeta is expected to affect oil output in the Gulf Coast.
Oil producer BP on Monday said it has begun to shut in
production at its Gulf of Mexico platforms and assets ahead of
Zeta's arrival, after starting a staff evacuation on Sunday.
(Reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic and David Alire Garcia;
Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez
Editing by Richard Pullin and Marguerita Choy)