LONDON (Reuters) - BP's top executive in the United States, Dave Lawler, is leaving the company, BP said on Friday in a memo to employees just weeks after BP's chief executive Bernard Looney resigned from the company.

The United States is the largest single country for BP's operations. It includes production in the Gulf of Mexico, the Permian shale basin and several refineries. Lawler, 55, led BP's $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP's onshore shale assets.

Lawler, chairman and president of BP America, is leaving "to pursue new career opportunities", the memo seen by Reuters said. The FT was first to report the news.

Lawler joined BP in 2014 and had led BP's shale business since, known as BPX Energy.

Orlando Alvarez will replace Lawler as head of BP America. Alvarez will continue in his role as senior vice-president gas and power trading, Americas. Kyle Koontz will take over as chief executive officer for BPX energy, the memo said.

BP's CEO Looney resigned earlier in September after less than four years in the top job for failing to fully disclose details of past personal relationships with colleagues.

