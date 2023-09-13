0824 GMT - BP is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the abrupt departure of Chief Executive Bernard Looney late Tuesday over past relationships with colleagues, which the energy giant said Looney wasn't fully transparent about. Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will act as interim CEO, it said. The exit will likely carry uncertainty, at least until a permanent replacement is found and the company clarifies whether there will be changes to its current strategy. Through Looney's almost-four years at the helm, BP embarked to position itself at the front of the global transition to renewable energy. However, unable to match U.S. peers that stuck with traditional fossil-fuel businesses, the future direction for BP might be unclear, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria wrote in a research note. "We think investors have remained unconvinced on the strategic shift," Borkhataria said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 0444ET