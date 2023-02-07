Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:45:37 2023-02-07 am EST
504.50 GBX   +5.47%
05:33aBP's Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Increase; Provides Q1, 2023 Production Guidance
MT
05:32aBP : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:30aBP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Trending: BP's Enormous 2022 Profits Will Increase Windfall Tax Demand

02/07/2023 | 05:15am EST
0959 GMT - BP PLC is among the most mentioned topics across news items over the past three hours, according to Factiva data, after the energy giant reported a record profit for last year on soaring energy prices, alongside a new $2.75 billion share buyback. The oil-and-gas giant posted a 2022 underlying replacement-cost profit of $27.7 billion, significantly improving over 2021's $12.82 billion and beating its own previous record of $26.2 billion in 2008. It also generated adjusted earnings of $60.75 billion for the year, up from $37.32 billion a year prior. Shareholders will be pleased with the buyback, and BP hiked its dividend to 6.16 cents a share from 6.01 cents in the third quarter. However, the results--much like peer Shell PLC's on Thursday--will likely intensify demand for further windfall taxes, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould wrote. "The more money companies like BP make, the stronger the calls for them to give some of it back through tax. The answer from the energy companies remains the same--yes, shareholders are getting some of the bounty via dividends, which is the normal course of business, but a lot of the profit is also being reinvested in renewable-energy projects which will benefit people down the line," Mr. Mould said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 4.49% 499.84 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRENT OIL 1.75% 82.77 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
SHELL PLC 1.58% 2437.5 Delayed Quote.3.12%
WTI 1.82% 75.825 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Average target price 6,90 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC0.73%103 398
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.47%456 082
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.26%177 351
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.02%75 860
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.02%52 850
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION3.84%49 382