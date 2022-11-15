Trinidad soon to decide on bids for deepwater gas exploration auction

PORT OF SPAIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's
Cabinet will make a decision soon on bids submitted for four
deepwater exploration blocks that are key to expanding its
natural gas production, Energy Minister Stuart Young said.
The Caribbean country earlier this year offered 17 blocks
off the northern and eastern coasts in a competitive auction
that attracted only four bids - all from a consortium of its
existing operators. New gas supplies are urgently needed to
boost the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.
“The bids have come in, the evaluation teams have done their
work, and the Ministry of Energy is going to the Cabinet with a
recommendation,” Young told Reuters. "We have slipped a little
bit on that time frame, (but) the evaluation is over."
The government originally had hoped to announce winners for
the deepwater blocks in September but was delayed. Young, who
spoke to Reuters last week, did not say when the Cabinet would
make its decision.
Young's comments came days after the newly named head of
BP's Trinidad and Tobago operation called for officials to speed
up their evaluation.
David Campbell, the BP executive, told a meeting of energy
executives earlier this month that BP need to access deepwater
fields for future output. BP is going to add 300 million cubic
feet per day to its existing 1.298 billion cubic feet per day
this quarter, Campbell said, but the new production is
low-pressure gas that signals the existing basin is declining.
The four bids were submitted by a consortium of BP Plc and
Shell Plc, already the country's major gas producers
and co-owners with state-owned National Gas Company in its
Atlantic LNG export facility.
Trinidad is Latin America's largest LNG exporter, with
capacity to process 4.2 billion cubic feet per day into LNG,
petrochemicals and power. But its gas production is just under 3
billion cubic feet per day.
BP has operated in the near-shore Columbus basin for over 50
years and has discovered more than 2 billion barrels of oil and
25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas during that time.
"We do need to start now looking into the deepwater,
bringing that forward as far as we possibly can," Campbell said
this month. "We are now looking forward to those being
accelerated toward a decision."
BP's Trinidad and Tobago operation has been one of the
best-performing producing assets in BP’s global operations in
2022, said Campbell.
(Reporting by Reuters Port of Spain newsroom; Editing by Leslie
Adler)