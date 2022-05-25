Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/25 04:35:13 pm BST
427.85 GBX   +1.00%
08:35pU.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings
RE
05:56pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:37pBP : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings

05/25/2022 | 08:35pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp on Wednesday voted in favor of the energy transition strategies proposed by the two largest U.S. oil producers, following similar support of European oil firms' climate plans.

Major oil producers this year flipped the script and won over investors with recent steps to minimize carbon emissions and as worries over energy security and fuel prices overshadowed environmental concerns at this year's meetings.

Only 33% of Chevron shareholders and 28% of Exxon's voted in favor of climate proposals filed by activist group Follow This at their annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.

Chevron holders voted against a proposal for more stringent action on addressing emissions from consumers burning its fuels, known as scope 3.

At Exxon, results marked a major shift from a year-ago when activist investors secured three seats on its board, a governance landmark. The company since has allocated $2.5 billion per year for projects to minimize its emissions.

"One third is a shareholder rebellion," said Follow This founder Mark van Baal, referring to the Chevron vote. "Together with these investors we have to convince the other investors to vote in favor of Paris-alignment as well." 

Investors' more management-supportive stance coincides with this year's surge in energy prices and follows greater efforts by producers to transition to lower-carbon fuels.

Shareholders earlier blocked proposals to accelerate carbon emission reductions at oil and gas producers TotalEnergies, BP PLC, Shell, Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; additional reporting by Arunima Kumar and Krishna Rithika in Bangalore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.00% 427.85 Delayed Quote.28.17%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.52% 175.23 Delayed Quote.47.12%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.56% 111.16 Delayed Quote.51.68%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.11% 96.38 Delayed Quote.54.27%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2.07% 66.37 Delayed Quote.125.66%
PLC S.P.A. 14.29% 2.32 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.73% 409.7489 Real-time Quote.48.57%
SHELL PLC -0.90% 2366 End-of-day quote.45.89%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.86% 53.95 Real-time Quote.17.52%
All news about BP PLC
08:35pU.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings
RE
05:56pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:37pBP : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
02:51pBP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker
EQ
02:31pScotiabank Lists Oil, Gas, E&P Companies That May Increase Dividends
MT
05/24BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/24Europe Stocks Close in Red Amid Weakness in Economic Data
MT
05/24UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
RE
05/24BP Teams Up With UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil, Masdar For Hydrogen Production
MT
05/23SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 195 B - 155 B
Net income 2022 -169 M - -135 M
Net Debt 2022 27 806 M - 22 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,9x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B 82 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Average target price 6,11 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC28.17%102 211
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.27%397 664
CHEVRON CORPORATION47.12%339 205
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.46%214 261
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.64%74 405
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.56.75%54 587