BP PLC

(BP.)
12/30 11:35:12 am
259.4 GBX   -1.12%
03:43pU.S. energy executives see capital spending rising in 2021 - Dallas Fed survey
RE
09:21aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
09:18aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
U.S. energy executives see capital spending rising in 2021 - Dallas Fed survey

12/30/2020 | 03:43pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - About half of U.S. energy company executives polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expect their firms to increase capital spending in 2021, and another quarter of respondents see those expenditures remaining flat next year, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The coronavirus health crisis wiped out as much as a third of global fuel demand and sent U.S. benchmark crude prices crashing in April, even ending one trading session in negative territory. Oil and gas companies slashed budgets and curtailed production.

Oil prices are down 20% for the year but have recovered from the historic lows, strengthening spending plans for the bulk of the 146 energy firms surveyed. Of the executives polled from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, two-thirds headed up exploration and production companies; the others were in oilfield services.

About 25% of the respondents said they expected their firms to increase capital spending slightly and 14% said they planned significant increases next year. One-fifth predicted spending would decrease.

Stricter oil and gas regulations expected from President-elect Joe Biden's administration could tighten U.S. supply and boost crude prices, some executives told the Dallas Fed.

"We are optimistic that we will have a weaning of excess oil supply, and more importantly, suppliers of oil and gas and that will lead to a slightly higher sustainable price," said one executive, who remained anonymous.

After a recent spate of mergers and acquisitions, most executives agreed exploration and production firms would keep consolidating or disappear entirely.

About half said the number of publicly listed independent energy and production firms would fall as low as 37 by the end of 2022, from 60 now. A quarter of the executives said only 25 to 36 would remain. The rest of those surveyed predicted an even smaller number of the companies would survive.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Laila Kearney


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.12% 259.4 Delayed Quote.-44.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 51.48 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
WTI 0.41% 48.263 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,23x
Yield 2020 7,67%
Capitalization 71 414 M 71 943 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,36 $
Last Close Price 3,54 $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-44.37%71 484
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.86%174 499
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.69%172 252
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%70 338
NESTE OYJ92.01%56 017
PTT-3.41%40 386
