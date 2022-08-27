U.S issues fuel, truck driver waivers after BP Whiting shutdown

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and Transportation Department on Saturday took
steps to help alleviate potential fuel shortages in four states
after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP Whiting, Indiana
refinery.
Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery
was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of
electrical power and cooling water systems in a Wednesday fire.
.
The EPA said Saturday it waived through Sept. 15 federal
regulations for fuel volatility on gasoline sold in Illinois,
Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, to facilitate the supply of
fuel.
EPA said Administrator Michael Regan "determined that
extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist and has
granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate
supply of gasoline is available in the affected areas until
normal supply to the region can be restored."
EPA and the Energy Department are "continuing to actively
monitor the fuel supply situation resulting from the BP refinery
shutdown and considering additional measures to alleviate the
impact," EPA said.
The U.S. Transportation Department issued an exemption https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/msc-regional-emergency-2022-011-8-26-2022-illinois-indiana-michigan-and-wisconsin
to maximum driving time rules for truck drivers for those
transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined
petroleum products to the four states.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Saturday said
she was working "to ensure continued access to an adequate
supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle
hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the
plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact
drivers transporting such fuel."
Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday exempting motor
carriers and drivers transporting fuel state maximum driving and
on-duty limits.
Whitmer also temporarily suspended regulations to accelerate
the transition to the fall fuel supply in conjunction with the
EPA action.
Whitmer's office said Whiting provides approximately 20% to
25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel used
collectively by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
"While efforts are underway to find ways to replace the
supply from the Whiting refinery, disruptions in the fuel supply
are likely," Whitmer's office said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)