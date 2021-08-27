Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 11:35:09 am
302.5 GBX   +2.01%
01:03pU.S. oil and gas rig count rises for 13th month in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:00pBP : Continuing To Shut-In Production In The U.S. Gulf Of Mexico
RE
11:19aEuropean ADRs Rise Nearly 1% Friday Morning
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil and gas rig count rises for 13th month in a row -Baker Hughes

08/27/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week, resulting in the 13th monthly increase in a row, even as a major storm approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

The combined oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five in the week to Aug. 27 to 508, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

The total rig count has doubled, or risen by 254 rigs, over this time last year.

For the month, drillers added 20 oil and gas rigs, putting the count up for 13 months in a row for the first time since July 2017.

U.S. oil rigs rose five to 410 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged at 97.

In August, drillers added 25 oil rigs, the most in a month since January, putting the oil rig count up for 12 months in a row for the first time since July 2017.

The gas rig count, meanwhile, declined by six, its first monthly decline since October 2020.

U.S. crude futures gained over 10% this week to about $69 a barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track for its biggest weekly gain since June 2020 ahead of the storm.

U.S. oil and gas companies on Friday raced to complete evacuations from offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms as Tropical Storm Ida advanced toward fields that provide 17% of the nation's oil production and about 5% of dry natural gas output. Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Sunday.

Enverus, a provider of energy data with its own closely watched rig count, said there were 25 rigs running in the Gulf of Mexico, up 47% year-over-year.

Enverus said "that number is likely to temporarily dip in the next week" with the hurricane expected to hit the area, noting the most active operators in the Gulf are units of Royal Dutch Shell PLC with seven rigs, Chevron Corp with four and BP PLC with two.

Overall, Enverus said the number of active rigs increased by eight to 575 in the week to Aug. 11 with most of the increases in Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and the Permian in Texas and New Mexico. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 182 B - -
Net income 2021 12 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,63x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 81 775 M 82 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Average target price 5,12 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC16.39%81 946
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.73%231 618
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.35%191 028
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.12%188 015
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.73%71 402
NESTE OYJ-14.30%45 791