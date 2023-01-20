UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP

Jan 20 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates renewable energy
company Masdar, state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) and oil major BP agreed to conduct a
joint feasibility study on exploring the production of
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UAE, Masdar said in a
statement on Friday.
The agreement, which includes Abu Dhabi Waste Management
Company Tadweer and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, would explore
the production of SAF, alongside other products like renewable
diesel and naphtha, using municipal solid waste and renewable
hydrogen, Masdar added.
"The feasibility study will leverage the capabilities of the
five partners to evaluate the technical and commercial viability
of such a project. If the study’s conclusions are positive, the
partners will target working toward developing the region’s
first commercial-scale production capacity in Abu Dhabi," Masdar
said.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)