BP plc
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
BP plc
News
Summary
BP.
GB0007980591
BP PLC
(BP.)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
10:59:55 2023-02-09 am EST
541.26
GBX
+1.51%
11:12a
Telecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:48a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:27a
BP Uncertain About Resumption of Oil Exports from Turkish Port
MT
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Friday 10 February
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Centaur Media PLC
special dividend payment date
Industrials REIT Ltd
dividend payment date
Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Numis Corp PLC
dividend payment date
Premier Miton Group PLC
dividend payment date
Sage Group PLC
dividend payment date
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund PLC
dividend payment date
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd
dividend payment date
Monday 13 February
no events scheduled
Tuesday 14 February
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Cohort PLC
dividend payment date
Future PLC
dividend payment date
Grainger PLC
dividend payment date
Wednesday 15 February
Ecora Resources PLC
dividend payment date
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Shaftesbury PLC
dividend payment date
Shaftesbury PLC
special dividend payment date
Thursday 16 February
BP PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Civitas Social Housing PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Imperial Brands PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Jersey Electricity PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Knights Group Holdings PLC
ex-dividend payment date
LXI REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Mattioli Woods PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Mountview Estates PLC
ex-dividend payment date
NCC Group PLC
ex-dividend payment date
NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
PRS REIT PLC
ex-dividend payment date
S&U PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd
ex-dividend payment date
Shell PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1.18%
299
4.79%
ABRDN PLC
1.08%
215.2
12.50%
BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC
1.08%
100.68
14.48%
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1.86%
137
4.26%
BLACKROCK, INC.
0.18%
731.675
4.54%
BP PLC
1.58%
541.256
12.28%
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC
0.00%
52
35.06%
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
-1.33%
60.3482
-3.17%
COHORT PLC
-4.81%
504.5
5.37%
ECORA RESOURCES PLC
0.14%
143.4
-4.91%
FUTURE PLC
-1.13%
1484
18.47%
GRAINGER PLC
-0.08%
259.4
2.78%
HENDERSON OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
-1.43%
1210
17.75%
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
-0.54%
1184.69
0.68%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
-0.55%
1997.27
-3.04%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED
1.28%
26.84
0.68%
INVESCO LTD.
0.39%
19.045
9.01%
INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.65%
465
10.53%
JERSEY ELECTRICITY PLC
-1.89%
520
3.92%
KEYSTONE POSITIVE CHANGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.46%
221.3882
7.28%
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
-0.17%
83.856
-21.50%
LXI REIT PLC
1.58%
115.96
1.07%
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
-1.35%
616.551
0.00%
MOUNTVIEW ESTATES P.L.C.
2.90%
12400
-3.60%
NCC AB (PUBL)
-0.40%
98.55
1.75%
NCC GROUP PLC
1.01%
190.5089
-5.70%
NCC LIMITED
-1.59%
93
10.58%
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
-0.04%
109.3525
-1.62%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
-0.14%
36.05
4.34%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
-0.35%
127.06
23.79%
S&U PLC
0.00%
2090
0.00%
SAGE GROUP PLC
0.28%
780.6
4.40%
SCHRODER ORIENTAL INCOME FUND LIMITED
0.61%
278.6825
7.57%
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
-0.59%
47.7155
13.48%
SHAFTESBURY PLC
-0.65%
411.7
12.61%
SHELL PLC
0.96%
2463
5.03%
THE PRS REIT PLC
0.32%
93.5
4.84%
All news about BP PLC
11:12a
Telecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:48a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:27a
BP Uncertain About Resumption of Oil Exports from Turkish Port
MT
05:26a
Phillips 66, ExxonMobil, 16 Others Secure Defense Logistics Agency Contract for Various..
MT
01:21a
BP propels FTSE 100 to record high as UK set to swerve recession
AQ
02/08
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Ending Mostly Lower Late Wednesday
MT
02/08
Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/08
BP Shares Rise After CEO Says Company to Stick to 'Disciplined' Investment Plan Regardl..
MT
02/08
Powell comments, hope for UK economy lift stocks
AN
02/08
Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
02/08
Bernstein Adjusts BP Price Target to $53 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/08
BP : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
02/08
Deutsche Bank Raises PT of BP, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
225 B
-
-
Net income 2022
-8 493 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
26 455 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-14,1x
Yield 2022
3,61%
Capitalization
116 B
116 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
EV / Sales 2023
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
65 900
Free-Float
94,8%
More Financials
Chart BP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
6,43 $
Average target price
7,18 $
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund
Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell
Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BP PLC
12.28%
115 697
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
4.19%
465 021
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
-7.67%
180 687
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
11.41%
76 465
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
4.44%
55 188
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
5.72%
51 706
More Results
