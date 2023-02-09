Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:59:55 2023-02-09 am EST
541.26 GBX   +1.51%
11:12aTelecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:48aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:27aBP Uncertain About Resumption of Oil Exports from Turkish Port
MT
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Friday 10 February 
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLCdividend payment date
Centaur Media PLCspecial dividend payment date
Industrials REIT Ltddividend payment date
Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Numis Corp PLCdividend payment date
Premier Miton Group PLCdividend payment date
Sage Group PLCdividend payment date
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund PLCdividend payment date
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltddividend payment date
Monday 13 February 
no events scheduled 
Tuesday 14 February 
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Cohort PLCdividend payment date
Future PLCdividend payment date
Grainger PLCdividend payment date
Wednesday 15 February 
Ecora Resources PLCdividend payment date
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Shaftesbury PLCdividend payment date
Shaftesbury PLCspecial dividend payment date
Thursday 16 February 
BP PLCex-dividend payment date
Civitas Social Housing PLCex-dividend payment date
Henderson Opportunities Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
ICG Enterprise Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Imperial Brands PLCex-dividend payment date
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Jersey Electricity PLCex-dividend payment date
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Knights Group Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
LXI REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
Mattioli Woods PLCex-dividend payment date
Mountview Estates PLCex-dividend payment date
NCC Group PLCex-dividend payment date
NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltdex-dividend payment date
Pershing Square Holdings Ltdex-dividend payment date
PRS REIT PLCex-dividend payment date
S&U PLCex-dividend payment date
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltdex-dividend payment date
Shell PLCex-dividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
ABRDN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1.18% 299 Delayed Quote.4.79%
ABRDN PLC 1.08% 215.2 Delayed Quote.12.50%
BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC 1.08% 100.68 Delayed Quote.14.48%
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1.86% 137 Delayed Quote.4.26%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.18% 731.675 Delayed Quote.4.54%
BP PLC 1.58% 541.256 Delayed Quote.12.28%
CENTAUR MEDIA PLC 0.00% 52 Delayed Quote.35.06%
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC -1.33% 60.3482 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
COHORT PLC -4.81% 504.5 Delayed Quote.5.37%
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 0.14% 143.4 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
FUTURE PLC -1.13% 1484 Delayed Quote.18.47%
GRAINGER PLC -0.08% 259.4 Delayed Quote.2.78%
HENDERSON OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC -1.43% 1210 Delayed Quote.17.75%
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC -0.54% 1184.69 Delayed Quote.0.68%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -0.55% 1997.27 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED 1.28% 26.84 End-of-day quote.0.68%
INVESCO LTD. 0.39% 19.045 Delayed Quote.9.01%
INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.65% 465 Delayed Quote.10.53%
JERSEY ELECTRICITY PLC -1.89% 520 Delayed Quote.3.92%
KEYSTONE POSITIVE CHANGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.46% 221.3882 Delayed Quote.7.28%
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.17% 83.856 Delayed Quote.-21.50%
LXI REIT PLC 1.58% 115.96 Delayed Quote.1.07%
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC -1.35% 616.551 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MOUNTVIEW ESTATES P.L.C. 2.90% 12400 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
NCC AB (PUBL) -0.40% 98.55 Delayed Quote.1.75%
NCC GROUP PLC 1.01% 190.5089 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
NCC LIMITED -1.59% 93 End-of-day quote.10.58%
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED -0.04% 109.3525 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. -0.14% 36.05 Real-time Quote.4.34%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC -0.35% 127.06 Delayed Quote.23.79%
S&U PLC 0.00% 2090 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SAGE GROUP PLC 0.28% 780.6 Delayed Quote.4.40%
SCHRODER ORIENTAL INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.61% 278.6825 Delayed Quote.7.57%
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED -0.59% 47.7155 Delayed Quote.13.48%
SHAFTESBURY PLC -0.65% 411.7 Delayed Quote.12.61%
SHELL PLC 0.96% 2463 Delayed Quote.5.03%
THE PRS REIT PLC 0.32% 93.5 Delayed Quote.4.84%
11:12aTelecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10:48aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:27aBP Uncertain About Resumption of Oil Exports from Turkish Port
MT
05:26aPhillips 66, ExxonMobil, 16 Others Secure Defense Logistics Agency Contract for Various..
MT
01:21aBP propels FTSE 100 to record high as UK set to swerve recession
AQ
02/08Sector Update: Energy Stocks Ending Mostly Lower Late Wednesday
MT
02/08Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/08BP Shares Rise After CEO Says Company to Stick to 'Disciplined' Investment Plan Regardl..
MT
02/08Powell comments, hope for UK economy lift stocks
AN
02/08Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,1x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,18 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC12.28%115 697
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.19%465 021
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.67%180 687
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.41%76 465
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.44%55 188
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION5.72%51 706