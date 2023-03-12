UK pension funds threaten to vote against BP and Shell directors over climate targets - FT

The plan by the Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and Borders to Coast, which together oversee 130 billion pounds ($156.36 billion) in assets, was part of efforts to push oil companies and banks to make faster progress on climate change pledges, the report added.

Shell and BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

BP said previously it aimed to cut emissions from fuels sold to customers to 20% to 30% by 2030, less than an earlier target of a 35% to 40% reduction, and it planned to reduce its total emissions to net zero by 2050.

Shell has pledged to be a net zero carbon company by 2050 and has said its overall carbon emissions peaked in 2018 at around 1.7 billion tonnes.

($1 = 0.8314 pounds)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)