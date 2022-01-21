Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/21 11:38:53 am
381.75 GBX   -1.90%
01/21Union faults BP's proposals in local refinery negotiations
RE
01/21BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/21U.S. House panel turns to oil majors' boards in next climate probe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union faults BP's proposals in local refinery negotiations

01/21/2022 | 09:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Chester-le-Street,Durham, Britain September 23, 2021

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Friday said proposals by energy giant BP Plc would undermine its 56-year-old national program for refinery and chemical plant worker contracts.

People in the USW familiar with the matter said BP has put forward proposals in local negotiations at its U.S. refineries to require waiting periods of up to 120 days between the expiration of a contract and the possible start of a strike.

"BP's position at local tables attacks the National Oil Bargaining Program," the union said in a message to members and seen by Reuters. "Pipeline & refinery locals stand together to fight back!"

A BP spokesperson declined to discuss the details of proposals in contract negotiations.

"BP is negotiating in good faith with the United Steelworkers union to improve the competitiveness of our business and create a sustainable future for all," said company spokesperson Cameron Nazminia.

A union spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the USW's message.

Since 1966 the union has at many refineries won a common expiration date for refinery and chemical plant contracts. The common date raises the possibility workers will strike at multiple plants simultaneously, as happened in 2015, during the last nationwide strike.

"We're standing the line," said a union source, who described the BP proposals as taking refineries off the common contract expiration date, allowing the company to "influence the contract behind the scenes."

While not changing the formal expiration date, the 120-day no strike period changes the date in practice, potentially reducing the power of collective action available to the USW with a common expiration date.

One company that has used no-strike or so-called labor peace periods is Exxon Mobil Corp, which locked out 650 workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery nearly nine months ago, following a 75-day no-strike period.

"We don't believe Exxon is the best example to follow," a union source said.

The USW is negotiating a new national agreement for 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers with Marathon Petroleum Corp, the industry's lead negotiator.

At the same time, USW local unions are negotiating site-specific issues with plant managers.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.79% 15.798 Real-time Quote.-6.51%
BP PLC -1.90% 381.75 Delayed Quote.15.66%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.50% 72.17 Delayed Quote.17.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 87.7 Delayed Quote.12.54%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.79% 70.7 Delayed Quote.10.49%
WTI 0.84% 84.763 Delayed Quote.12.73%
All news about BP PLC
01/21Union faults BP's proposals in local refinery negotiations
RE
01/21BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/21U.S. House panel turns to oil majors' boards in next climate probe
RE
01/21BP : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/21BP : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/20US Appeals Court Reinstates Litigation As BP Shifts Deepwater Claims To Contractors
MT
01/19BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/19CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Equities Benefitting From Crude's Sharp Rise (RDS.A, AGYP, TTE, BP, P..
AQ
01/18Exxon vows to have net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
RE
01/18Energy Stocks Advance Leading Up to Tuesday's Opening Bell
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 B - -
Net income 2021 9 345 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,18 $
Average target price 5,76 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC15.66%104 173
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.94%310 193
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.15%247 611
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.62%211 816
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.22%79 020
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.49%44 316