Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/15 11:57:36 am
315.475 GBX   -2.47%
03:22pVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
02:18pVolkswagen Plans to Build Six Battery Cell Plants in Europe By 2030
MT
12:08pVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

03/15/2021 | 03:22pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars.

The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

"Our transformation will be fast, it will be unprecedented," Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Volkswagen's Power Day, which also featured the CEOs of BP, Enel and Iberdrola in an effort to replicate Tesla's Battery Day last September.

"E-mobility has become core business for us," he added.

Volkswagen did not specifically say how much the plan will cost.

The group had been a laggard on electrification until it admitted in 2015 to cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests and had to deal with new Chinese quotas for electric vehicles. It now has one of the most ambitious programmes in the industry.

Volkswagen said the European factories will have a joint production capacity of up to 240 gigawatt hours a year, adding the first factory would start operation in 2023 and be set up jointly with Sweden's Northvolt.

This will be followed by a factory in the German city of Salzgitter in 2025, a factory in Spain, France or Portugal in 2026 and a site in Poland, Slovakia or the Czech Republic by 2027. Two more plants will be set up by 2030.

While the first two factories are already reflected in Volkswagen's financial planning, the group is currently in "deep discussions" about how the subsequent plants fitted with financial targets, board member Thomas Schmall said.

He added if Volkswagen needed to increase its role in battery cell production then the group would be able to bear that cost.

CHARGED UP

Volkswagen is also working on a major expansion of charging infrastructure, a lack of which is still seen as a major hurdle to the mass adoption of battery-powered cars.

Via existing efforts and partnerships with oil major BP as well as top European utilities Enel and Iberdrola, Volkswagen aims to operate about 18,000 public fast-charging points in Europe by 2025.

This represents a five-fold expansion of the existing fast-charging network, Volkswagen said, adding it would invest 400 million euros in the initiative.

In North America, Volkswagen targets 3,500 fast-charging points by the end of 2021 via its Electrify America unit, while in China, the world's largest car market, the group aims for 17,000 by 2025.

Shifting to design, Volkswagen unveiled plans to have a new unified prismatic battery cell from 2023, which will support cost cuts generated by the raised level of in-house cell production and could impact its current suppliers.

Electric vehicle makers, including Tesla, are using cylindrical battery cells, which resemble flashlight batteries and are relatively inexpensive and easy to manufacture.

Prismatic cells, which resemble a thin hardcover book, are housed in a rectangular metal case and are more expensive. Pouch cells, another alternative, are thinner and lighter, and resemble a flexible metal mailing envelope.

"On average, we will drive down the cost of battery systems to significantly below 100 euros ($119) per kilowatt hour," Schmall said. "This will finally make e-mobility affordable and the dominant drive technology."

The cost of battery cells used for electric vehicles has fallen to an average of $110 per kilowatt hour (kWh), Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) said in December. ($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Keith Weir)

By Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.52% 315.3 Delayed Quote.26.94%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.26% 8.149 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.00% 10.745 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
TESLA, INC. 0.37% 697.27 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.30% 194.88 Delayed Quote.24.80%
All news about BP PLC
03:22pVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
02:18pVolkswagen Plans to Build Six Battery Cell Plants in Europe By 2030
MT
12:08pVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
10:12aPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DJ
10:12aBP P.L.C. : Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
EQ
09:59aBP  : Outlines New Financial Disclosure Framework to Improve Transparency
MT
09:02aPRESS RELEASE  : bp - new financial disclosure framework
DJ
09:02aBP  : new financial disclosure framework
EQ
03/13CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE : International Women's Day 2021
PU
03/12PRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 190 B - 137 B
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -15 988 M
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - 32 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,14x
Yield 2020 6,07%
Capitalization 91 023 M 90 892 M 65 442 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,79 $
Last Close Price 4,50 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC26.94%90 892
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.34%262 349
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.10%214 907
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.67%186 668
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.21%79 936
NESTE OYJ-9.87%48 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ