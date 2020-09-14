WRAPUP 2-Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand

* OPEC sees demand sagging due to coronavirus
SINGAPORE/LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Major oil
industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future
for worldwide fuel demand, due to the coronavirus pandemic's
ongoing assault on the global economy.
The novel coronavirus hammered fuel demand in the spring,
causing consumption to drop by more than one-third as billions
of people worldwide restricted their movements. Consumption
rebounded in the summer, but some countries where infections
were under control are seeing a resurgence in the deadly virus,
sparking waves of lockdowns that could hamper the recovery.
"Risks remain elevated and skewed to the downside,
particularly in relation to the development of COVID-19
infection cases and potential vaccines," said the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its monthly report
released on Monday.
The virus has infected more than 29 million people, with
roughly 925,000 deaths in roughly nine months, according to
Reuters data. Several companies are working on a vaccine, but it
is likely months away from mass distribution, and it is unclear
how effective any vaccine will be in preventing future
outbreaks.
OPEC cut its outlook for demand in 2020, saying world oil
demand would fall by 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd) this
year, an increase of 400,000 bpd from its previous report. It
cut its outlook for Asian countries beyond China.
Global prices were walloped in April, with U.S. crude
futures falling at one point through negative-$40 a
barrel. Prices of both U.S. crude and Brent recovered,
but both are now trading at less than $40, due to the weak
rebound in demand.
"As economies around the world opened up, there was optimism
and enthusiasm that we would just head back to normal over some
period of time," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil
Associates.
"What we're seeing now is that there's more pessimism
because we're seeing a resurgence of the virus around the
world," Lipow said.
Energy giant BP, in its 2020 outlook released on
Monday, projected in its base-case scenario that oil consumption
peaked for good last year due to the health crisis, and that
coronavirus could slash oil demand by about 3 million bpd by
2025 and by 2 million bpd by 2050.
Vitol Chief Executive Russell Hardy sounded a more positive
note, telling a global petroleum conference in Singapore that
oil demand in transportation sectors, with the exception of jet
fuel, could return to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter
of 2021. That could help drain a surge of inventories, which
grew by roughly 1.2 billion barrels in tanks and in water
storage, Hardy said.
"The market is slowly chewing through that excess
inventory," he said, adding that about 300 million barrels have
been drawn down from this year's peak.
Refiners worldwide have been cutting processing due to weak
overall demand and an abundance of crude. In the United States,
product supplied over the past four weeks has been 16% below the
same time period a year ago, according to U.S. Energy Department
figures.
A dent in demand caused by a continuing rise in cases or a
second wave presents "the most likely shock that the oil market
needs to be considering in the next 12 to 24 months," said
Vitol's global head of research, Giovanni Serio.
The International Energy Agency is set to update its
projections for global oil demand in its monthly report due on
Tuesday, after an IEA official said this month that the market
appeared to be stuck between a stalled recovery and the absence
of any major new lockdowns.
