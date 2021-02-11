Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

02/11/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Dutch Shell sign at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium

LONDON (Reuters) - Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, accelerating previous targets, as oil production was set to slowly decline from its 2019 peak.

The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.

In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.

It will continue to rely on its retail business, the world's largest, aiming to increase the number of sites to 55,000 by 2025 from today's 46,000.

It also plans to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points to 500,000 from 60,000 now.

Shell did not outline any plans to grow its solar and wind power generation capacity, marking a stark difference from rivals, such as BP and Total, which both aim to boost their ownership of physical wind and solar farms.

In the near term, Shell will invest at least $5 billion a year in what it calls its growth pillar, splitting the investment roughly in half between its trading and retail business and renewables units. It previously aimed to spend up to $3 billion on renewables and marketing combined.

Its upstream business, or oil and gas production, will still attract a larger share of its budget at $8 billion. It will also spend $4 billion on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and up to $5 billion on chemicals and refining.

Total spending is expected to remain within a range of $19 to $22 billion per year.

"We will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition," CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

NET-ZERO EMISSION

Shell, which said its greenhouse gas emissions peaked in 2018, accelerated its plans to reduce carbon emissions.

It aims to reduce its net intensity by between 6% and 8% from 2016 levels by 2023. The target rises to 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by the middle of the century.

The company had previously said it would reduce its net carbon footprint emission intensity metric by at least 3% by 2022, 30% by 2035 and 65% by 2050 from a 2016 baseline.

Intensity levels represent emissions per unit of energy produced, technically allowing higher production.

Most European energy majors have set some kind of net-zero carbon target by 2050.

Shell's ambition differs from BP's in that it also covers the emissions from the end-use of products other companies have produced but which Shell sells to customers.

Shell's total carbon emissions, which include its own production of oil and gas as well as sales of products to customers, peaked in 2018 at 1.7 gigatonnes. Shell is the world's largest oil and gas trader.

Oil production is expected to gradually be reduced by 1% to 2% each year from a 2019 peak of around 1.8 million barrels per day, including divestments of oilfields and the natural decline of fields.

But it will rely on revenue from its oil and gas division to pay for shareholder returns and the transition.

(This story corrects to show Shell's emissions peaked in 2018, not 2019, in paragraph 12)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.69% 257.3 Delayed Quote.1.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 61 Delayed Quote.17.37%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.70% 15.67 Real-time Quote.7.90%
WTI -0.05% 58.23 Delayed Quote.20.45%
All news about BP PLC
02/10With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
RE
02/10SBM Offshore says 2021 earnings to be below expectations as clients cut spend..
RE
02/10With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
RE
02/10Total's Green Rebranding Seen Supported by Credible Strategy, Investments
DJ
02/10Thailand's PTTEP announces largest-ever gas discovery in Malaysia
RE
02/09Exxon to Shut Altona Refinery, Convert to Import Terminal
DJ
02/09BP CEO AND CLIMATE LEADER : We can only fight climate change if businesses help
PU
02/09EXCLUSIVE : Ubben seeks $8 billion for new hedge fund amid talks with Exxon - so..
RE
02/08BP, Oxbotica Complete Autonomous Vehicle Trial at Lingen Refinery in Germany
MT
02/08BP P L C : Germany's EnBW Wins Two 60-Year Leases Offering Three-Gigawatt Combin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
Yield 2020 7,63%
Capitalization 72 424 M 72 498 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,52 $
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC1.69%72 498
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION24.02%216 391
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.55%172 137
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.37%74 341
NESTE OYJ-6.29%51 649
PTT-4.12%38 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ