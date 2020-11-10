Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

bp : and Ørsted to create renewable hydrogen partnership in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:33am EST
  • Plan to jointly develop industrial-scale electrolyser project for green hydrogen ‎production ‎
  • Powered by Ørsted offshore wind, project will initially replace 20% of natural gas-‎based hydrogen used at bp's Lingen refinery ‎
  • Scale of project will support future reduction in green hydrogen costs ‎
  • bp's first full-scale green hydrogen project, a significant step in strategic ‎development of new hydrogen business aligned with German and EU hydrogen ‎strategies

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BP PLC
04:33aBP : and Ørsted to create renewable hydrogen partnership in Germany
PU
03:26aBP, Orsted launch green hydrogen project at German oil refinery
RE
02:46aBP, Oersted to Develop Green-Hydrogen Project at German Refinery
DJ
02:30aAMAZON COM : Global voluntary carbon market must grow 15 fold to meet Paris goal..
RE
11/09ADRs Mostly Rise In New York Trading; BP Jumps 15.6%
DJ
11/09TD Bank says it will not finance oil and gas activities in the Arctic
RE
11/09BP : Texas Court Evaluates Consent To Assign An Oil And Gas Lease
AQ
11/09China private refiner Hongrun to expand mega crude oil tank farm
RE
11/08FACTBOX : How a Biden presidency would transform the U.S. energy landscape
RE
11/07FACTBOX : How a Biden presidency would transform the U.S. energy landscape
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 000 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 9,02%
Capitalization 60 951 M 60 831 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,27 $
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-51.24%60 831
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.30%174 120
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.08%138 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.13%68 021
NESTE OYJ58.99%45 019
PTT-21.02%31 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group