bp : and Ørsted to create renewable hydrogen partnership in Germany
11/10/2020 | 04:33am EST
Plan to jointly develop industrial-scale electrolyser project for green hydrogen production
Powered by Ørsted offshore wind, project will initially replace 20% of natural gas-based hydrogen used at bp's Lingen refinery
Scale of project will support future reduction in green hydrogen costs
bp's first full-scale green hydrogen project, a significant step in strategic development of new hydrogen business aligned with German and EU hydrogen strategies
BP plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:32:07 UTC
