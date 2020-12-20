bp : is recognized for rising human rights standards

bp is ranked seventh out of 199 major global companies by the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark 2020, significantly improving on our previous score
bp has ranked joint seventh out of 199 companies assessed in the 2020 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB), alongside several well-known corporate sustainability leaders, such as M&S, Nestlé and Anglo American.
And higher than in previous rankings. Our improved performance is recognition for three important pieces of work that our team has carried out in the past 18 months:
-
Revisions to our human rights policy.
-
The publication of our labour rights and modern slavery principles.
-
Our enhanced 2019 slavery and human trafficking statement.
