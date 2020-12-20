|
bp's film of the year: 2020
Bernard introduces our film charting highs and lows of 2020 for bp and the world
5.5 min watch| Video
|Sales 2020
191 B
-
-
|Net income 2020
-22 288 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
45 290 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-3,34x
|Yield 2020
|7,40%
|Capitalization
|
73 969 M
73 850 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,55x
|Nbr of Employees
|67 600
|Free-Float
|93,2%
Duration :
Period :
