bp announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate a program to drill five wells in the Mediterranean Sea, at depths ranging from 300 to 1,500 meters. This aims to accelerate the development of national gas reserves and extend the use of existing facilities in the Western Nile Delta.



Drilling operations are expected to start in 2026, with possible connections to infrastructure after evaluation of the results. The agreement was signed during a visit by Egyptian officials to bp's headquarters in London, confirming the long-term partnership with the Egyptian government.



William Lin, Executive Vice President for Gas and Low Carbon Energy, said the project aims to bring new gas resources and accelerated production to Egypt, while creating value for bp.



This agreement is part of bp's strategy to produce 2.3 to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, following 10 discoveries in H1 2025, including two in Egypt.