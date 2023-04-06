Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPT   US0556301077

BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST

(BPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
8.330 USD   -4.69%
04:15pBp Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces No Unit Payment for the First Quarter of 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
04:12pBp Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17North American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces No Unit Payment for the First Quarter of 2023 - Form 8-K

04/06/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces No Unit Payment for the First Quarter of 2023

HOUSTON, Texas April 6, 2023: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announced that unitholders will not receive a dividend payment for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend information is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date: April 14, 2023
Record Date: April 17, 2023
Payable Date: None
Dividend Rate: $0.00 per Unit

As provided in the Trust Agreement, the quarterly royalty payment by Hilcorp North Slope, LLC to the Trust is the sum of the individual revenues attributed to the Trust as calculated each day during the quarter. The amount of revenue is determined by multiplying Royalty Production for each day in the calendar quarter by the Per Barrel Royalty for that day. Pursuant to the Trust Agreement, the Per Barrel Royalty for any day is the WTI Price for the day less the sum of (i) Chargeable Costs multiplied by the Cost Adjustment Factor and (ii) Production Taxes.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Per Barrel Royalty was calculated based on the following information:

Average WTI Price

$ 76.17

Average Adjusted Chargeable Costs

$ 80.50

Average Production Taxes

$ 2.67

Average Per Barrel Royalty

$ (7.00 )

Average Net Production (mb/d)

70.3

The average daily closing WTI price was below the "break-even" price for the quarter, resulting in a negative value for the payment calculation for the quarter. In addition, there was an overpayment of $13,279 to the Trust for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. However, as provided in the Trust Agreement, the payment with respect to the Royalty Interest for any calendar quarter may not be less than zero.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Trustee. The actual results, performance and prospects of the Trust could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Descriptions of some of the risks that could affect the future performance of the Trust appear in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Trust's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Trust's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Trust's annual, quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither the Trust nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release.

Contact:

Elaina Rodgers

Vice President

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

713-483-6020

Attachments

Disclaimer

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 20:14:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST
04:15pBp Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces No Unit Payment for the First Quarter of 2023 - F..
PU
04:12pBp Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/17North American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
03/16BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST TRUSTEE'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
01/06Bp Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to ..
PU
01/06BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to..
BU
01/06BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Dividend for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022..
CI
2022Bp Prudhoe : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2022BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,4 M - -
Net income 2022 80,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST-25.17%187
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.82%323 906
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%131 323
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 533
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 744
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.52%64 773
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer