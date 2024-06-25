Press release from Companies

BPC Instruments AB ("BPC" or the "Company") has recently secured a purchase order for its flagship product, AMPTS ® III, from a prominent biomethane producer that currently owns and operates eight biogas plants in Denmark. The order includes the delivery of two AMPTS ® III Standard Packages, with a total value equivalent to approximately 0.6 MSEK. While the order is of standard economic value, it is significant because the client is a major player in the Nordic biomethane sector. This relationship could lead to more business opportunities for BPC as the demand for biomethane capacity continues to grow. The revenue from this order is expected to be recognized in the second quarter of this year.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"In recent years, Denmark has significantly increased its biomethane production capacity, supported by favorable government policies and substantial investments. The country has integrated biogas into the national gas grid, adopted advanced technologies, and focused on using waste for sustainable energy.Strong public support and strategic collaborations havereinforcedDenmark's initiative to become a global leader in biogas technology.

I am proud that BPC's flagship product, AMPTS® III, is widely recognized and utilized by many biogas plants in Denmark. This includes municipal waste and wastewater treatment facilities, major bioenergy producers such as the long-established Nature Energy and theambitiousBioCirc, as well as analytical service providers like the Danish Technological Institute, for feedstock quality control and optimization. This recent order validates the effectiveness of BPC's analytical solutions in the biogas sector and could pave the way for increased business opportunities worldwide."

About AMPTS® III and AMPTS® III Light

AMPTS® III and AMPTS® III Light are well-engineered analytical tools for conducting various anaerobic batch fermentation tests. They allow users to determine the true biogas and biomethane potential as well as the dynamic degradation profile of any biomass substrates. This capability helps users determine the optimal retention time and mix of substrates for co-digestion, screen proper pre-treatment methods, and evaluate the need for additives while also evaluating the biological performance of individual biogas digesters or process configurations. They can perform, with up to 18 or 9 test vials, biochemical methane potential (BMP) tests, biogas potential assays, biodegradability studies, specific methanogenic activity (SMA) assays as well as conducting residual gas potential (RGP) analyses on digested slurry. These tests are easy to conduct with access to sampling, analysis, recording, and report generation that is fully integrated and automated.

For more technical information about AMPTS® III and AMPTS® III Light, please visit the relatedproduct page, or contact our sales team atsales@bpcinstruments.com

