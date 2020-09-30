BPER Banca: BoD sets the final conditions of the share capital increase

The Board of Directors exercises the authorization to increase the share capital and sets the final terms and condition

Executed the underwriting agreement with the bank syndicate

Expected timetable for the closing of the acquisition of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's going concern

Modena - 30 September 2020. The Board of Directors of BPER Banca S.p.A. ('BPER' or the 'Company'), in a meeting held on 29 September 2020, resolved upon the exercise of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2020 pursuant to article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code to increase the share capital, in divisible form, against payment, for a maximum amount of Euro 802,258,257.60, including the share premium (the 'Share Capital Increase'), and approved the relevant final terms and conditions.