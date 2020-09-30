Log in
BPER Banca: BoD sets the final conditions of the share capital increase

09/30/2020 | 02:30am EDT

The Board of Directors exercises the authorization to increase the share capital and sets the final terms and condition

Executed the underwriting agreement with the bank syndicate

Expected timetable for the closing of the acquisition of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's going concern

Modena - 30 September 2020. The Board of Directors of BPER Banca S.p.A. ('BPER' or the 'Company'), in a meeting held on 29 September 2020, resolved upon the exercise of the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2020 pursuant to article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code to increase the share capital, in divisible form, against payment, for a maximum amount of Euro 802,258,257.60, including the share premium (the 'Share Capital Increase'), and approved the relevant final terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 06:29:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 428 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
Net income 2020 404 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,75x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 194 M 1 193 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 550
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,01 €
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-56.50%1 194
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-19.07%336 703
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.02%293 057
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%240 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.51%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%165 997
