BPER Banca SpA - Modena, Italy-based banking group - Places its first senior preferred green bond issuance for an amount of EUR500 million with institutional investors. The issue with a six-year maturity was heavily oversubscribed, receiving orders in excess of EUR3.4 billion. The demand made it possible to lower the initial guidance of 200 bass points over the 5-year mid-swap rate to 160 bps, resulting in an annual coupon of 4.25%. Proceeds will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible green assets.

Current stock price: EUR3.57

12-month change: up 37%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

