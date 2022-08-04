Log in
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-08-04 am EDT
1.433 EUR   -0.66%
01:08pBPER BANCA S P A : Comunicato stampa BPER Banca
PU
12:08pBPER BANCA S P A : Group - 1H22 Consolidated Results
PU
07/29BPER BANCA S P A : Notice of publications of the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 July 2022
PU
BPER Banca S p A : Comunicato stampa BPER Banca

08/04/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BPER Banca has selected Gardant, one of the leading servicers in Italy, for the negotiation of a strategic partnership for the management of the BPER Group's non-performing exposures

Modena, 4 August 2022 - At its meeting on 4 August 2022, the Board of Directors of BPER Banca S.p.A. selected Gardant, one of the leading servicers in Italy, to start a phase of negotiations over

a strategic partnership for the management of the BPER Group's non-performing exposures classified as bad loans ("NPLs") and Unlikely-To-Pay exposures ("UTPs") pursuant to the relevant

legislation in force.

The agreement (hereinafter the "Transaction") provides for:

  • the creation of a servicing platform (the 'Platform') and the concurrent signing of a 10-year contract for the servicing and collection of the BPER Group's NPLs and UTPs, in partnership with Gardant;
  • The disposal of the BPER Group's NPLs and UTPs (the "NPE portfolio") respectively amounting to approximately EUR 1.5 bn and EUR 1.0 bn, before value adjustments, with the aim of achieving full accounting and regulatory derecognition of the NPE Portfolio at the closing date.

The Transaction, in line with the virtuous process of de-risking initiated by the Group in recent

years, is one of the most important strategic levers of the BPER Group's new 2022-2025 Business

Plan and will allow the Bank to reduce its future cost of risk, both as a result of the loan portfolio clean-up and the expected improvement in debt collection performance.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

External Relations

investor.relations@bper.it

relest@bper.it

www.bper.it - https://istituzionale.bper.it/

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 620 M 3 670 M 3 670 M
Net income 2022 1 171 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,67x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 2 036 M 2 082 M 2 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 120
Free-Float 69,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Average target price 2,32 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
