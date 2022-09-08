Log in
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
2022-09-08
1.502 EUR   +3.09%
01:30pBPER BANCA S P A : Comunicato stampa BPER Banca
PU
08/10Moody's Changes Outlook To Negative On Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, 12 Other Italian Banks
MT
08/05BPER Banca SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
BPER Banca S p A : Comunicato stampa BPER Banca

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

PRESS RELEASE

Resignation of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

Modena, 8 September 2022 - BPER Banca informs that, on today's date, Gian Luca Santi, non-executive Director of the Company and member of the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, resigned from the aforementioned positions, effective immediately.

On the same date, the Board of Directors of the Bank, with the previous opinions of the relevant Board Committees, resolved to hire Gian Luca Santi, effective as of next October 2022, as Deputy General Manager of the Bank, in charge of the Strategy, Finance & Innovation Area.

As of today's date, Gian Luca Santi does not hold any shares in BPER Banca.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

External Relations

investor.relations@bper.it

relest@bper.it

www.bper.it - https://istituzionale.bper.it/

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

BPER Banca S.p.A., Head Office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register No. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT No. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 2,100,435,182.40 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks No. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups No. 5387.6 - Tel. +39 059.2021111 - Telefax +39 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
