BPER Banca S p A : Comunicato stampa BPER Banca

Resignation of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

Modena, 8 September 2022 - BPER Banca informs that, on today's date, Gian Luca Santi, non-executive Director of the Company and member of the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, resigned from the aforementioned positions, effective immediately.

On the same date, the Board of Directors of the Bank, with the previous opinions of the relevant Board Committees, resolved to hire Gian Luca Santi, effective as of next October 2022, as Deputy General Manager of the Bank, in charge of the Strategy, Finance & Innovation Area.

As of today's date, Gian Luca Santi does not hold any shares in BPER Banca.

