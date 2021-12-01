BPER Banca S p A : Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 Septemebr 2021

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
The present document is the English translation of the Italian Consolidated interim report on operations, prepared for and used in Italy, and has been translated only for the convenience of international readers. The Consolidated interim report on operations was prepared using International Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS); therefore it is not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows according to accounting principles and practices other than IAS/IFRS.
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Head office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena, Italy Tel. 059/2021111 - Fax 059/2022033 Register of Banks no. 4932
Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group Registered in the Register of Banking Group with ABI code 5387.6 http://www.bper.it, http://istituzionale.bper.it;
E-mail: bpergroup@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it Company belonging to the BPER Banca VAT Group VAT no. 03830780361 Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360
C.C.I.A.A. Modena Chamber of Commerce 222528 Share capital as at 28 October 2020 € 2,100,435,182.40
Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund Ordinary shares listed on the MTA market
2
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
Contents
Contents
|
Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the consolidated
|
page 5
|
interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
|
|
Group interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
|
page 7
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
Consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2021
|
page 73
|
Consolidated income statement as at 30 September 2021
|
page 75
|
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
|
page 77
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders equity
|
page 78
|
Explanatory notes
|
|
Form and content of the consolidated interim report on operations
|
|
as at 30 September 2021
|
page 81
|
Information on the consolidated balance sheet
|
page 103
|
Information on the consolidated income statement
|
page 121
|
Information on risks and related hedging policies
|
page 133
|
Information on consolidated shareholders' equity
|
page 143
|
Information on business combinations
|
page 147
|
Attachments
|
|
Financial statements of the Parent Company as at 30 September 2021
|
page 159
|
Reclassified financial statements of the Parent Company as at 30 September 2021
|
page 162
|
Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated financial statements as at 1 January
|
|
2020
|
page 164
|
Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31
|
|
December 2020
|
page 166
|
Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated income statement as at 30
|
|
September 2020
|
page 169
|
Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's reclassified consolidated financial statements as
|
|
at 31 December 2020
|
page 170
|
Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's reclassified consolidated income statement as at
|
|
30 September 2020
|
page 172
|
Geographical organisation of the Group
|
page 173
|
Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing
|
|
the Company's financial reports
|
page 175
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
Page intentionally left blank
4
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
Directors and officers of the Parent Company
Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021
Board of Directors
|
Chair:
|
Flavia Mazzarella
|
Deputy chair:
|
Riccardo Barbieri
|
Chief Executive Officer:
|
Piero Luigi Montani
|
Directors:
|
Elena Beccalli
|
|
Silvia Elisabetta Candini
|
|
ing. Maria Elena Cappello
|
|
Cristiano Cincotti
|
|
Gianfranco Farre
|
|
Alessandro Robin Foti
|
|
Roberto Giay
|
|
Ganni Franco Papa
|
|
Marisa Pappalardo
|
|
Monica Pilloni
|
|
Gian Luca Santi
|
|
Elisa Valeriani (#)
Board of Statutory Auditors
|
Chair:
|
Daniela Travella (##)
|
Acting Auditors:
|
rag. Paolo De Mitri
|
|
Patrizia Tettamanzi (##)
|
Substitute Auditors:
|
Sonia Peron (##)
|
|
Andrea Scianca
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:20:06 UTC.