    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
BPER Banca S p A : Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 Septemebr 2021

12/01/2021 | 02:21am EST
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

The present document is the English translation of the Italian Consolidated interim report on operations, prepared for and used in Italy, and has been translated only for the convenience of international readers. The Consolidated interim report on operations was prepared using International Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS); therefore it is not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows according to accounting principles and practices other than IAS/IFRS.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Head office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena, Italy Tel. 059/2021111 - Fax 059/2022033 Register of Banks no. 4932

Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group Registered in the Register of Banking Group with ABI code 5387.6 http://www.bper.it, http://istituzionale.bper.it;

E-mail: bpergroup@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it Company belonging to the BPER Banca VAT Group VAT no. 03830780361 Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360

C.C.I.A.A. Modena Chamber of Commerce 222528 Share capital as at 28 October 2020 € 2,100,435,182.40

Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund Ordinary shares listed on the MTA market

2

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

Contents

Contents

Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the consolidated

page 5

interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

Group interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

page 7

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2021

page 73

Consolidated income statement as at 30 September 2021

page 75

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

page 77

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders equity

page 78

Explanatory notes

Form and content of the consolidated interim report on operations

as at 30 September 2021

page 81

Information on the consolidated balance sheet

page 103

Information on the consolidated income statement

page 121

Information on risks and related hedging policies

page 133

Information on consolidated shareholders' equity

page 143

Information on business combinations

page 147

Attachments

Financial statements of the Parent Company as at 30 September 2021

page 159

Reclassified financial statements of the Parent Company as at 30 September 2021

page 162

Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated financial statements as at 1 January

2020

page 164

Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31

December 2020

page 166

Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's consolidated income statement as at 30

September 2020

page 169

Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's reclassified consolidated financial statements as

at 31 December 2020

page 170

Restatement of the BPER Banca Group's reclassified consolidated income statement as at

30 September 2020

page 172

Geographical organisation of the Group

page 173

Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing

the Company's financial reports

page 175

3

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

Page intentionally left blank

4

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

Directors and officers of the Parent Company

Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the consolidated interim report on operations as at 30 September 2021

Board of Directors

Chair:

Flavia Mazzarella

Deputy chair:

Riccardo Barbieri

Chief Executive Officer:

Piero Luigi Montani

Directors:

Elena Beccalli

Silvia Elisabetta Candini

ing. Maria Elena Cappello

Cristiano Cincotti

Gianfranco Farre

Alessandro Robin Foti

Roberto Giay

Ganni Franco Papa

Marisa Pappalardo

Monica Pilloni

Gian Luca Santi

Elisa Valeriani (#)

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chair:

Daniela Travella (##)

Acting Auditors:

rag. Paolo De Mitri

Patrizia Tettamanzi (##)

Substitute Auditors:

Sonia Peron (##)

Andrea Scianca

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
