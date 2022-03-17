BPER Banca S p A : Instructions for granting proxies to the Designated Representative

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 20 April 2022

Instructions for granting proxies to the Designated Representative

As indicated in the notice of call, on the occasion of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened, in one call, for 20 April 2022, attendance and voting by those entitled, pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree 17 March 2020, no. 18 (converted by Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020), and art. 3, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree 30 December 2021, no. 228 (converted by Law no.15 of 25 February 2022), will be allowed exclusively through Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Via Mascheroni 19, Milan and offices in Via Nizza 262/73, Turin ("Computershare"), as Designated Representative as per art. 135-UNDECIES of the

Consolidated Finance Act (CFA).

Proxies may be granted, in writing, pursuant to: (i) art. 135-UNDECIES of the CFA; or (ii) art. 135- NOVIES of the CFA, according to the terms and deadlines specified below.

Proxies pursuant to art. 135-UNDECIES CFA

Those entitled to vote may be represented by the Designated Representative, pursuant to art. 135- UNDECIES CFA, by granting a specific written proxy containing voting instructions on all or some of the motions on the agenda.

The proxy granted to Computershare, as the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135- UNDECIES CFA, is only effective in relation to those motions for which voting instructions are given.

The proxy granted to the Designated Representative, without charge (except for any costs incurred to send the proxy)), must be given by the end of the second trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 14 April 2022), using the specific web applicationprepared and managed by Computershare, which allows for guided completion of the form.

The web application and the proxy form will be active and available at the following link, as soon as all of the documentation relating to the proposed resolutions ("motions") contained in the Reports prepared by the Company's Board of Directors has been published.

Facilitated completion of the proxy form for the Designated Representative

Alternatively, the proxy may also be granted by using the specific paper form (entitled "Proxy granted to the Designated Representative as per art. 135-UNDECIES CFA") available on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Institutional Site > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting, following the instructions for filling in and submitting the form (also electronically), which are provided on the form itself.

A copy of an identity document must sent together with the proxy and, in the case of legal persons, documentary evidence of the relevant signatory powers must be provided.

