BPER Banca S p A : Notice of Annual Report and Additional Shareholders' Meeting Documents

NOTICE

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

AND ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTS

Modena, 29 March 2022 - Notice is hereby given that, with regard to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 20 April 2022, the following documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the corporate website (www.bper.it) and in the authorised "1Info" repository (www.1info.it):

- 2021 Annual Report - inclusive of the draft separate and consolidated financial statements, the reports on operations and certifications pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the Consolidated Law on Finance - the Independent Auditors' reports, the Statutory Auditors' report, and the summary document of the essential information from the most recent financial statements of the Bank's subsidiaries and associates, pursuant to Article 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4, of the Italian Civil Code;

- sustainability report (consolidated non-financial statement);

- report on corporate governance and ownership structure;

- report on remuneration policy and compensation paid.

Contacts:

Investor Relations investor.relations@bper.it

Corporate and Regulatory Affairs External Relations, Sponsorships & Events

corporategovernance@bper.it

rel.est@bper.itwww.bper.it- https://istituzionale.bper.it/

This notice is also available in the "1INFO" repository.

BPER Banca S.p.A. with head office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena, Italy - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA

GROUP VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 2,100,435,182.40 - ABI code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group registered in the Register of Banking Group no. 5387.6 - Phone no. 059.2021111 - Telefax no.

059.2022033 - e-mail:servizio.clienti@bper.it- PEC: bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Page 1 of 1