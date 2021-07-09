Log in
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
BPER Banca S p A : CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

07/09/2021
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

Contents

The present document is the English translation of the Italian Consolidated interim report on operations, prepared for and used in Italy, and has been translated only for the convenience of international readers. The Consolidated interim report on operations was prepared using International Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS); therefore it is not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows according to accounting principles and practices other than IAS/IFRS.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Head office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena, Italy Tel. 059/2021111 - Fax 059/2022033 Register of Banks no. 4932

Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group Registered in the Register of Banking Group with ABI code 5387.6 http://www.bper.it, http://istituzionale.bper.it;

E-mail: bpergroup@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it Company belonging to the BPER Banca VAT Group, VAT no. 03830780361 Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360

Modena Chamber of Commerce 222528 Share capital as at 28 October € 2,100,435,182.40 Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund Ordinary shares listed on the MTA market

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

Contents

Contents

Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

page 5

Group interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

page 7

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2021

page 67

Consolidated income statement as at 31 March 2021

page 69

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

page 71

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders equity

page 72

Explanatory notes

Form and content of the Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31

page 75

March 2021

Information on the consolidated balance sheet

page 97

Information on the consolidated income statement

page 125

Information on risks and related hedging policies

page 137

Information on consolidated shareholders equity

page 145

Information on business combinations

page 149

Attachments

Financial statements of the Parent Company as at 31 March 2021

Reclassified financial statements of the Parent Company as at 31 March 2021

Restatement of the Consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 1st January 2020

Restatement of the Consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 December 2020

Restatement of the Reclassified consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 December 2020

Restatement of the Reclassified consolidated income statement of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 March 2020

Geographical organisation

Certifications of the Manager responsible for preparing the Companys financial reports

page 159

page 162

page 164

page 166

page 169

page 172 page 173

page 175

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

Contents

Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

Corporate officers

Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021

Board of Directors

Chairman:

Flavia Mazzarella

Deputy chairman:

Riccardo Barbieri

Chief Executive Officer:

Piero Luigi Montani

Directors:

Elena Beccalli

Silvia Elisabetta Candini

Maria Elena Cappello

Cristiano Cincotti

Gianfranco Farre

Alessandro Robin Foti

Roberto Giay

Gianni Franco Papa

Marisa Pappalardo

Monica Pilloni

Alessandra Ruzzu

Gian Luca Santi

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman:

Nicola Bruni

Acting Auditors:

Paolo De Mitri

Patrizia Tettamanzi

Substitute Auditors:

Andrea Scianca

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
