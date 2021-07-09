BPER Banca S p A : CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
Contents
The present document is the English translation of the Italian Consolidated interim report on operations, prepared for and used in Italy, and has been translated only for the convenience of international readers. The Consolidated interim report on operations was prepared using International Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS); therefore it is not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows according to accounting principles and practices other than IAS/IFRS.
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Head office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena, Italy Tel. 059/2021111 - Fax 059/2022033 Register of Banks no. 4932
Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group Registered in the Register of Banking Group with ABI code 5387.6 http://www.bper.it, http://istituzionale.bper.it;
E-mail: bpergroup@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it Company belonging to the BPER Banca VAT Group, VAT no. 03830780361 Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360
Modena Chamber of Commerce 222528 Share capital as at 28 October € 2,100,435,182.40 Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund Ordinary shares listed on the MTA market
2
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
Contents
Contents
|
Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the
|
|
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
|
page 5
|
Group interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
|
page 7
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2021
|
page 67
|
Consolidated income statement as at 31 March 2021
|
page 69
|
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
|
page 71
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders equity
|
page 72
|
Explanatory notes
|
|
Form and content of the Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31
|
page 75
|
March 2021
|
Information on the consolidated balance sheet
|
page 97
|
Information on the consolidated income statement
|
page 125
|
Information on risks and related hedging policies
|
page 137
|
Information on consolidated shareholders equity
|
page 145
|
Information on business combinations
|
page 149
|
Attachments
|
Financial statements of the Parent Company as at 31 March 2021
Reclassified financial statements of the Parent Company as at 31 March 2021
Restatement of the Consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 1st January 2020
Restatement of the Consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 December 2020
Restatement of the Reclassified consolidated financial statements of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 December 2020
Restatement of the Reclassified consolidated income statement of the BPER Banca Group as at 31 March 2020
Geographical organisation
Certifications of the Manager responsible for preparing the Companys financial reports
page 159
page 162
page 164
page 166
page 169
page 172 page 173
page 175
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
Contents
4
Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
Corporate officers
Directors and officers of the Parent Company at the date of approval of the Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2021
Board of Directors
|
Chairman:
|
Flavia Mazzarella
|
Deputy chairman:
|
Riccardo Barbieri
|
Chief Executive Officer:
|
Piero Luigi Montani
|
Directors:
|
Elena Beccalli
|
|
Silvia Elisabetta Candini
|
|
Maria Elena Cappello
|
|
Cristiano Cincotti
|
|
Gianfranco Farre
|
|
Alessandro Robin Foti
|
|
Roberto Giay
|
|
Gianni Franco Papa
|
|
Marisa Pappalardo
|
|
Monica Pilloni
|
|
Alessandra Ruzzu
|
|
Gian Luca Santi
Board of Statutory Auditors
|
Chairman:
|
Nicola Bruni
|
Acting Auditors:
|
Paolo De Mitri
|
|
Patrizia Tettamanzi
|
Substitute Auditors:
|
Andrea Scianca
|
|
5
Disclaimer
BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 17:45:05 UTC.