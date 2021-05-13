BPER Banca S p A : Extract from Notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

EXTRACT FROM NOTICE OF CALLING OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BPER Banca S.p.A. has been convened on Thursday 23 June 2021 at 09:00 a.m., at a single calling, in the meeting rooms of the "BPER Forum Monzani" in Via Aristotele 33, Modena to discuss the following

AGENDA

Integration, for the rest of the three-year period 2021-2023, of the Board of Statutory Auditors by a) appointing the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; b) appointing an Acting Auditor; c) appointing, if necessary, an Alternate Auditor; related resolutions.

With regard to point 1 (a) of the agenda (appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors) it should be noted that, pursuant to art. 33, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association, the Shareholders' Meeting shall, where possible, choose the new Auditor from among the unelected candidates indicated in the list of which the Auditor to be replaced was part.

It should also be noted that, taking into account the continuing necessity for caution to avoid risk situations because of the persistent severity of the COVID-19 epidemic, and therefore in compliance with the fundamental principles of protecting the health of the Company's shareholders, employees, representatives and consultants, pursuant to the provisions of article 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 18, converted by Law no. 27, as last amended by Legislative Decree no. 183 of 31 December 2020, converted with amendments by Law no. 21 of 26 February 2021, participation at the Shareholders' Meeting of those entitled to attend will take place, without access to the meeting rooms, exclusively through the designated representative

pursuant to art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the

"Consolidated Finance Act" or "CFA"), in the manner described below.

