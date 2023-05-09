Advanced search
    IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
2023-05-09
2.743 EUR   +3.90%
12:17pItaly's BPER Banca more than doubles first-quarter net profits
RE
12:12pBPER Banca's net income soars in first quarter
AN
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
BPER Banca's net income soars in first quarter

05/09/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa reported Tuesday that it closed a strong first quarter on a year-on-year basis, with net income rising to EUR290.7 million from EUR112.7 million in the same period last year.

Net interest income amounted to EUR726.0 million, up 92 percent from EUR376.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, due in particular to the higher contribution from the commercial component, favorable interest rate developments, and the contribution from securities portfolio management.

Net operating income amounted to EUR1.32 billion and up 49 percent from EUR883.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by growth in core income - net interest income and net fees and commissions - of EUR1.23 billion.

The cost income ratio for the quarter was 51.3 percent, lower than both the 63.2 percent in Q1 2022 and the full-year 2022 figure of 65.5 percent. Annualized cost of credit stands at 63 bp, in line with the FY2022 figure of 64 bp.

Direct customer deposits stood at EUR113.5 billion, up 14 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Key drivers, which partially offset the decline in current accounts in the quarter, included good performance of time deposits, bonds, and certificates; positive performance of repos with institutional counterparties.

Indirect customer deposits rose to EUR167.5 billion, up 2.6 percent in the quarter; supporting the growth of the aggregate were both managed deposits, at EUR62.1 billion and up 2.5 percent, and administered deposits, at EUR81.6 billion and up 4.2 percent, which intercept reinvestments from direct deposits. The insurance premium portfolio referable to life insurance stands at EUR23.8 billion, up 22 percent.

"The conservative approach to the management of impaired loans and the derisking actions undertaken and in the pipeline have enabled the group to achieve solid asset quality ratios: the ratio of gross loans - pro-forma gross NPE Ratio - is 2.9%, down from the end-2022 figure of 3.2%, while the ratio of net loans to customers is 1.2%, down from the end-2022 figure of 1.4%. The coverage ratio of total impaired loans is increasing to 60.9 percent from 57.1 percent at the end of 2022.

On the capital ratios front, the CET 1 ratio is 13.3 percent from 12.0 percent at the end of 2022, the TIER 1 ratio is 13.6 percent from 12.3 percent, and the total capital ratio increases to 16.9 percent from 15.6 percent.

BPER Banca's stock closed Tuesday up 3.9 percent to EUR2.74 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 505 M 4 963 M 4 963 M
Net income 2023 791 M 871 M 871 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,79x
Yield 2023 7,83%
Capitalization 3 733 M 4 113 M 4 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,64 €
Average target price 3,42 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.37.61%4 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
