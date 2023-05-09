BPER Banca's net income soars in first quarter

(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa reported Tuesday that it closed a strong first quarter on a year-on-year basis, with net income rising to EUR290.7 million from EUR112.7 million in the same period last year.

Net interest income amounted to EUR726.0 million, up 92 percent from EUR376.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, due in particular to the higher contribution from the commercial component, favorable interest rate developments, and the contribution from securities portfolio management.

Net operating income amounted to EUR1.32 billion and up 49 percent from EUR883.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by growth in core income - net interest income and net fees and commissions - of EUR1.23 billion.

The cost income ratio for the quarter was 51.3 percent, lower than both the 63.2 percent in Q1 2022 and the full-year 2022 figure of 65.5 percent. Annualized cost of credit stands at 63 bp, in line with the FY2022 figure of 64 bp.

Direct customer deposits stood at EUR113.5 billion, up 14 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Key drivers, which partially offset the decline in current accounts in the quarter, included good performance of time deposits, bonds, and certificates; positive performance of repos with institutional counterparties.

Indirect customer deposits rose to EUR167.5 billion, up 2.6 percent in the quarter; supporting the growth of the aggregate were both managed deposits, at EUR62.1 billion and up 2.5 percent, and administered deposits, at EUR81.6 billion and up 4.2 percent, which intercept reinvestments from direct deposits. The insurance premium portfolio referable to life insurance stands at EUR23.8 billion, up 22 percent.

"The conservative approach to the management of impaired loans and the derisking actions undertaken and in the pipeline have enabled the group to achieve solid asset quality ratios: the ratio of gross loans - pro-forma gross NPE Ratio - is 2.9%, down from the end-2022 figure of 3.2%, while the ratio of net loans to customers is 1.2%, down from the end-2022 figure of 1.4%. The coverage ratio of total impaired loans is increasing to 60.9 percent from 57.1 percent at the end of 2022.

On the capital ratios front, the CET 1 ratio is 13.3 percent from 12.0 percent at the end of 2022, the TIER 1 ratio is 13.6 percent from 12.3 percent, and the total capital ratio increases to 16.9 percent from 15.6 percent.

BPER Banca's stock closed Tuesday up 3.9 percent to EUR2.74 per share.

